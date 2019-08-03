WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee Inc., in partnership with Pinky Swear Foundation, a national charitable organization that supports children with cancer and their families, has announced that its register round up fundraising event will be through Aug. 18 at all Hy-Vee stores.
The annual Hy-Vee Pinky Swear Register Round Up gives customers the opportunity to donate at checkout by rounding up their purchase to the nearest dollar, or other amount. The money will provide assistance that includes non-medical expenses such as mortgage and rent, transportation, utilities, gas cards and food.