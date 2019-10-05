KEARNEY — Luke M. Simpson is a new associate at Bruner Frank Schumacher LLC.
He will handle primarily transactional matters. He will execute estate plans, probate estates, form new business entities and advise business clients, and work with business and individuals to effect transactions. He will maintain office hours on Thursdays in Lexington.
Simpson graduated from the University of Nebraska at Kearney and received his juris doctorate from Creighton University School of Law. He lives in Kearney with his wife and two children.
An active member of the Nebraska State Bar Association, he is a representative of the 9th Judicial District for the NSBA House of Delegates. He is a member of the Judicial Resources Committee, a past chair of the Young Lawyers Section, and an ex-officio member of the 2013-2014 Executive Council. He enjoys helping local nonprofits and philanthropic organizations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.