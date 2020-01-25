KEARNEY — Two of Kearney’s largest care facilities — the Central Nebraska Veterans’ Home and Brookstone Gardens — report they’ve made progress against the tight labor market that forced the veterans home in August to suspend new admissions.
This week, spokespersons for both facilities said they’re taking in new residents. In addition, staff levels at both facilities have grown and are adequate for the number of residents now living in the facilities.
“We’re not waiting to admit any members. They’re moving forward with admissions,” said Holden Armstrong, who handles public relations for the veterans home, 4510 E. 56th St., in northeast Kearney.
Armstrong’s comments come two weeks after care home administrators, economic development officials and education leaders met at the University of Nebraska at Kearney to discuss how Kearney’s tight labor market — averaging about 2 percent unemployment — is hamstringing care facilities and could deny senior citizens the care they need.
Deb Stone-Haga, the public relations specialist at Brookstone Gardens, 2615 W. 11th St., said Thursday her facility has 102 people on staff and 44 residents, with two or three more expected to move in during the next several days. At full staff, Brookstone will employ 130 medical professionals and support staff with an annual payroll of $4 million.
Armstrong said the veterans home has been working with local partners and other state agencies, and “recruiting pretty aggressively” to attract the staff to care for the facility’s “members,” as the home calls its residents.
The facility for military veterans has a 225-bed capacity and opened in January 2019.
In July 2019 the veterans home suspended admissions because it lacked the staff to care for additional members. Most of the staff shortage was cooks, according to news reports.
As of Aug. 2, the home had 79 beds empty, and there were 185 veterans and veterans’ spouses on a waiting list to be admitted.
Armstrong said the current census shows the veterans home is caring for 160 members.
He said staffing is at 268 for the veterans home, and six new employees are starting work Monday.
“We also have a certified nurse assistant class starting on Feb. 5,” Armstrong said.
The in-house CNA classes have boosted recruitment, he said. The classes offer paid training with the opportunity to be hired upon completion.
“People can receive their CNA training alongside our teammates, become familiar with the facility they would be working in, and get to know the members they will be taking care of,” Armstrong said. “People in this age group often take advantage of school accommodations and tuition reimbursement we offer as well.”
Like other state employees, veterans home staffers receive 12 paid holidays, insurance, tuition reimbursement, retirement matching and more, he said.
Employees at the veterans home occasionally must work mandatory overtime to ensure proper staffing levels and comply with regulations, Armstrong said, but, “we do our best to limit mandatory overtime and offer voluntary overtime opportunities. Those are picked up far more often than having to go to mandatory overtime, which helps give our teammates a good work-life balance and has also helped with retention.”
Aside from pay and benefits, Armstrong said one of the best recruiting tools is the opportunity to care for the members.
“One of the most common pieces of feedback we receive from teammates is how rewarding it is working with the veterans at our homes,” he said.
Stone-Haga said Brookstone Gardens’ parent, Vetter Health Services of Omaha, has a two-prong staffing philosophy. First, Vetter pays a starting rate of $13 per hour for dietary and care aides. That’s about $2.50 more than average, according to Stone-Haga. She said Vetter’s values and mission statement stresses the best care for residents, and also caring for the staff.
Vetter employees are encouraged to talk about their stress or other problems with their human resources director. Stone-Haga said when the care staff is happy, they give residents the best care.
“If you have a bad day at work, don’t go home and have all of that baggage with your kids. We don’t want your work life to affect the life with your kids,” Stone-Haga explained. She said 14 staffers have turned over since Brookstone opened in July 2019.
Brookstone’s maximum capacity is 108 residents. The facility offers several levels of care. There is room for 54 residents in independent and assisted living, along with 54 in long-term and short-term skilled units.
“Our numbers are increasing fairly steadily. We have two apartments that will be filled on Friday, and another one will be filled next week,” Stone-Haga said. “We’re happy with where we’re at right now, and it’s steadily increasing. It makes a difference for keeping those employees.”