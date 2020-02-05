KEARNEY — A recently opened Kearney diner will close its doors Sunday.
Station 9 Café owner announced its decision today to the Kearney Hub.
“After much consideration and heartbreak, we have decided to close the doors to our beloved café,” wrote owners Shiloh Cochran and Michael Reed in the announcement. “We know this is a great community, but this is not the right time for us or our families.”
The restaurant opened in mid-November in the former Taco John’s building, 810 Third Ave., in Kearney. Station 9 Café served burgers, sandwiches, fries, breakfast foods and other homemade dishes such as country friend steak and meatloaf in a firefighter-themed space.
Cochran told the Hub in a December interview that he and Reed had brought their menu from Firehouse Café in Ogallala, which they opened in March 2018.
They also had collected $111.64 donations for Buffalo County firefighters in their “Fill the Boot Program.”
“It’s not much and we regret that we didn’t promote it as much as we wished,” they wrote.
They thanked patrons for donating and trying their restaurant. They wrote that they may reopen the restaurant in the future when they are ready and stable as a team.
The partners noted, “We were trying to work out our kinks. Some of them were training issues on our part and the other was trying to find employees that wanted to work.”