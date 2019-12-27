KEARNEY — Home-style diner food now is being served in what was once a fast-food taco restaurant in southern Kearney.
Shiloh Cochran and Michael Reed opened Station 9 Cafe at 810 Third Ave. in mid-November.
Where Taco John’s employees once prepared tacos, burritos and other Mexican fare, Cochran is preparing signature burgers, sandwiches, fries and breakfast foods. Cochran and Reed use their families’ recipes, such as country fried steak and meatloaf.
“The flour mixture that we have was my aunt’s,” Cochran said of the country fried steak recipe, “and she was one of those that we knew what we were having when we go over to her house and it was always that.”
Cochran, the manager of the diner, said he and Reed brought their menu from Firehouse Cafe in Ogallala, which they opened in March 2018.
The men named the Kearney diner after Buffalo County’s license plate number, 9. The other part of the name, “Station,” represents firefighters.
Cochran, who had been a firefighter until moving to Kearney, said, “We were sitting there one day. We were like, ‘We need something different, something to attract people ... I was like I got a lot of fire gear, trinkets and flags and stuff.”
Cochran has decorated the Kearney cafe with his firefighter memorabilia.
In one corner a firefighter uniform hangs from a mannequin in front of fire department flags, firefighter trinkets sit in a window and posters of firefighters hang on the walls. At the counter, unaltered since Taco John’s closed, Cochran and Reed collect donations in a firefighter’s boot. They split the money among Buffalo County’s volunteer fire departments at the end of each month.
Along with the decor, Cochran and Reed have created fiery hot dishes.
“We’re known for our alarm burgers. The 3 Alarm (burger) is a nice little kick. Then you have the 5 Alarm that has ghost pepper cheese on it. It can be pretty spicy,” Cochran said.
Soon, Cochran said, he will start preparing barbecue one week a month. The ribs, smoked chicken, pulled pork and brisket will be prepared at varying levels of heat.
“During that time we have eight or nine different barbecues to choose from, and they go all the way from normal barbecue to chipotle barbecue. Station 9 barbecue is the hottest you can go,” Cochran said. “It’s pretty hot. It turns to a bright red barbecue. It’s good, though.”
Cochran’s barbecue recipes were passed down from his uncle who lives in Overland Park, Kan., and competes in barbecue competitions. Cochran’s uncle and aunt, who shared the country fried steak recipe, told him to keep their recipes secret.
She (Cochran’s aunt) says, ‘I’ll help, but don’t show this to your employees,’ which is fine,” Cochran said. “They’re all pretty proud. All my aunts and uncles fight over who’s the best cook. So they all had something to give.”
Reed’s family contributed the recipe for the sweet and savory meatloaf that the men serve on an all-you-can-eat buffet for $12.95 on Sundays. The buffet will begin in the new year, Cochran said.
Breakfast also is a hit, especially among the senior citizen crowd.
Coffee is 50 cents for senior citizens and they often order the early bird special — an egg, hash browns, toast and coffee for $4 — between 8 and 10 a.m.
“(It’s) just a little meal to get them started for the day,” Cochran said.
The diner concept draws in people from all walks of life, Cochran said, and all are welcome in the restaurant. Cochran said he and Reed developed their restaurant into a diner because they wanted to bring families together to eat made-from-scratch food.
“That’s what we were trying to bring back originally was come in for a family meal,” Cochran said. “Come in and sit down with your family and have a variety of food.”
