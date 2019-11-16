KEARNEY — CHI Health Good Samaritan recognizes nurses Amanda Taylor and Mark Stadler as DAISY Award recipients.
DAISY Award recipients, announced monthly, are selected from nominations submitted by patients, their families and co-workers.
The awards are the result of the partnership between Good Samaritan and the DAISY Foundation, an international non-profit organization recognizing excellence in nursing. Each recipient was nominated for providing extraordinary patient care.
For more information, visit www.daisyfoundation.org.
