KEARNEY — “No one’s a stranger here.”
That’s what Mary Livingston says about Tex’s Cafe, the restaurant she has owned at 23 E. 21st St. for 31 years. She should know. She’s worked there for 47 years.
Livingston became a waitress there in 1973 when she was a senior at Kearney High School. She never left.
At that time, Tex’s Cafe was located at 1810 Highway 30, where Foote’s Convenience Store and gas station are now.
“I always wanted to cook and do all that stuff. I got my high school diploma and kept working at Tex’s,” she said. “I did everything. I made homemade gravy and meatloaf like Mom did. I even fixed leaks. If there was a leak in the ceiling, I just got out the duct tape until the plumber got there.”
The founder of Tex’s Cafe was Kenneth Ritterbush. “Some people called him Kenny, but his real nickname was Tex,” Livingston said.
The cafe was first located at 13 N. Railroad Street, where Don’s Hobby Guns is located now. Then Ritterbush moved to 1810 Highway 30.
Meanwhile, the current Tex’s Cafe location was occupied by City Cafe, owned by John and Grace Wiseman. They opened it in the early ’50s in a nearby location, then moved to the corner of A Avenue and East 21st Street.
“They had great big coffeepots in there that I’m guessing held 100 cups or so,” Livingston said.
When City Cafe closed, Tex’s moved from the Highway 30 location to the East 21st Street corner. “After Grace (Wiseman) died, John would come in for a hamburger,” Livingston recalled.
She kept working, waitressing, cooking and busing tables.
In the late 1980s, Ritterbush sold the cafe to Mike and Gladys Carmony, who owned it briefly. In 1989, when they decided to sell, Livingston bought it.
“I was doing everything, and I thought I could buy my own place,” she said. She and a friend had chatted about purchasing a place together, “but this was an opportunity,” so she made the purchase.
Since she bought it, neither the cafe nor her menu has changed much, on purpose. Regular customers can count on old favorites.
“I’m more picky when I go out to eat than most people,” she said. “We still do homestyle cooking, with real mashed potatoes and fresh pies. We make our own hot beef sandwiches and chicken fried steak. We have a lot of homemade food, like biscuits and gravy for breakfast.”
She has three cooks, including herself. Her staff also includes four waitresses and one dishwasher.
Tex’s Cafe is open 7 a.m.-4 p.m. during the week and 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. It is closed on Sunday.
“I’ve never been open at night. When my son was growing up, I was a firm believer in closing at 4 p.m. to be around when he had school events,” she said. That son, Michael, washed dishes at Tex’s as a teenager. He now teaches math and algebra at Kearney High School.
Livingston still enjoys baking, especially desserts. “I make a very good peanut butter pie. I used to make two or three pies a day,” she said. She has had to cut back a bit, but she still makes peanut butter, coconut cream and banana meringue pies for her customers.
“In the summer, we sell more pies than anything, but many people kind of watch their figures now,” she said.
Other recipes date back to the ’70s, when she began working at Tex’s Cafe. She makes hot beef sandwiches from beef she roasts herself. She makes the gravy from the broth. She’s also proud of her chicken fried steak. On Fridays, she always serves mountain oysters. “That’s another thing people like,” she said.
Breakfasts remain perennial favorites like eggs, hash browns, bacon and pancakes.
Livingston is careful to keep Tex’s Cafe a “homestyle place.”
She said, “Everybody knows everybody. If someone hears that someone’s sick, well, no one’s a stranger here. What I enjoy the most are the people who come in.”
Asked what has changed on the menu in the past 31 years, she has to stop and think. “We’ve taken a few things off the menu, but I haven’t done much else. There aren’t too many places you can go today and get liver and onions. I’m amazed at how many people come in and want liver and onions.”