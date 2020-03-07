KEARNEY — TFI Family Services Inc. is a leading child welfare agency providing experience, compassion, quality services and care. TFI’s strength as an organization lies in the fact that it does what is best for children and families.
TFI Family Services Inc. hosted a ribbon cutting Jan. 30 at its location, 2314 Central Ave., Suite 4.
TFI continues to create new resources and develop innovative solutions as it works to meet the needs of families and children. Its mission is to be devoted to the strength of family and its vision is to be nationally recognized for excellence in service, education and advocacy to strengthen families. TFI Family Services also lists its complete history and values on its website.
TFI Family Services, Inc. can be contacted by visiting its website, its Facebook page or by calling 1-833-7FOSTER.