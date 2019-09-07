KEARNEY — The Buckle Inc.’s comparable store net sales increased 3.1 percent this year.
According to The Buckle Inc., the increase was for stores open at least one year and for the four-week period that ended Aug. 31.
Net sales for the four-week fiscal month that ended. Aug. 31 increased 2.6 percent to $77.2 million from $75.2 million for the prior year.
Comparable store net sales year-to-date for the 30-week period that ended Aug. 31 increased 0.7 percent from comparable store net sales for the prior year’s 30-week fiscal period. Net sales for the 30-week fiscal period increased 0.2 percent to $482.3 million from $481.2 million for the prior year’s 30-week fiscal period.
