KEARNEY — The Buckle Inc. announced Wednesday that comparable store net sales, for stores open at least one year, for the four-week period that ended Aug. 3 decreased 0.5 percent from comparable store net sales for the comparable period in 2018.
Net sales for the fiscal month that ended Aug. 3 decreased 0.8 percent to $67.5 million compared with $68 million for the same period in 2018.
Comparable store net sales for the 13-week second quarter that ended Aug. 3 increased 1.8 percent from comparable store net sales for the 13-week period ended Aug. 4, 2018. Net sales for the 13-week fiscal quarter increased 1.4 percent to $203.8 million from net sales of $201.1 million for the prior year’s fiscal quarter.