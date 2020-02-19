KEARNEY — “The Hive is a coworking community located in the Hilltop Mall,” according to The Hive’s Facebook page. “We are comprised of entrepreneurs, freelancers, independent contractors, remote workers, small businesses, startups, nonprofits, students and hardworking people looking to make a difference.”
The Hive conducted a Jan. 2 ribbon cutting with Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce members and leaders attending.
“Coworking is an arrangement in which several workers from different companies share workspace, allowing cost savings and convenience through the use of common infrastructure, such as equipment, utilities, receptionist and custodial services. Additionally, coworking helps workers avoid the isolation they may experience while telecommuting, traveling or working at home, while also eliminating distractions.”
The Hive has several levels of membership that give opportunities to all sizes and types of businesses.
From the basic membership level to the big business level, The Hive ensures that each person has a similar experience by providing amenities including free coffee and refreshments, complimentary snacks, internet, private conference room usage and phone booth, a secretary on site 9 a.m.-5 p.m., parcel acceptance services, printing and scanning services, custodial services, access control, sitting and standing desks, wellness/creativity space and preferred vendor list.
The Hive also has additional services that can be booked upon request to better suit tenants’ needs.
The Hive is in Suite 32 of Hilltop Mall at 5043 Second Ave. in Kearney.
To learn more, visit The Hive’s Facebook page or call 308-236-7600.