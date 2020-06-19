KEARNEY — Kearney business owner and mother of four, Alissa Kern-Pierce, had long dreamed of offering yoga classes.
Kern-Pierce, who has practiced yoga for 10 years, said yoga centers her and is a quiet outlet. But it was a “nightmare” to find dependable and affordable yoga classes in Kearney that fit her busy schedule.
The cost of yoga classes and membership requirements were prohibitive. Kern-Pierce said studios usually charge $15-$20 per class.
“And that’s expensive,” she said.
Some studios also frequently change their hours.
“As a yogi, you schedule your calendar around that class. And when it changes every other week or every other month, you can’t do it anymore. It’s frustrating,” she said.
When Kern-Pierce found a class that worked in her schedule a few years ago, several times her instructor didn’t show for the classes. Kern-Pierce said the experience put a “bad taste in my mouth.”
As an investor, Kern-Pierce decided to research the viability of opening a studio in Kearney.
“To me, I was like, this has happened several times. I’m not the only one sitting here waiting for this. That means there’s a need, but nobody’s doing anything about it,” Kern-Pierce said.
So when, Kern-Pierce bought the former Boxcar at 1920 Ave. A and renovated it into The Village event center last year, she thought, “There’s going to be a place where we’re going to be able to do (yoga).”
That space is the newly transformed basement garage, called The Vault.
Kern-Pierce removed the garage doors and replaced them with walls. She laid soft floor tiles over the concrete floor to create a comfortable place for yoga classes.
A string of lights, plants, an essential oil diffuser and inspirational sayings line the front wall of the space where yoga instructor Brandi Josjor teaches her classes. She also is able to dim the multi-colored overhead lights to create a soothing environment for the classes.
Josjor teaches yoga at the same time every week — 4 p.m. Tuesdays, 6:30 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesdays, 6 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays and 9:30 a.m. Fridays.
Kern-Pierce said, “We’re trying to keep that schedule the same so that people can work it into their schedule.”
For now people enter the space through The Village office or a garage door on the east side of the building, but Kern-Pierce plans to create another entrance to the basement.
There is no cost for the classes in June, Kern-Pierce said, but participants are asked to give a donation to Josjor.
“Our space isn’t 100 percent complete, so I don’t want to charge her anything. But she needs to be paid for her time and she needs to build up her clientele,” said Kern-Pierce, who believes the affordability of the classes is especially attractive to people new to yoga.
“What if you don’t know what yoga is? What if you’re not sure if you like it? Is that price deterring you from even trying it?” Kern-Pierce said she asked herself.
Beginners don’t need to be intimidated by Josjor’s classes, either.
Kern-Pierce said, “Everybody starts in the same pose, and then you just build off it.”
Josjor said she adapts poses to her clients’ abilities.
“If you can move your body, we can find something for you,” she said.
Though yoga is all that The Vault is being used for at this time, Kern-Pierce said she plans to use the space for other activities in the future. She said The Vault could possibly be used for kids stretching or gymnastics, or as a quiet place for an artist to create.
“We kept a very generic name because if yoga doesn’t take off or if yoga is only in the afternoon, there’s something else going during the day,” Kern-Pierce said.
