KEARNEY — The Eaton Yale and Towne Corp. dedicated its $13 million, 140,000-square-foot engine valve plant in Kearney 50 years ago on Sept. 12, 1969. Present for the dedication were Nebraska Gov. Norbert Tiemann, chairman of the board for Eaton Yale and Towne Corp. E. Mandell deWindt and plant manager Don Roberts.
Eaton expected to produce about 6,000 engine valves per hour, or 12 million annually. Today, the Kearney plant’s output is 80 million engine valves per year and 7 million gears per year.
Other news tidbits from the Kearney Daily Hub’s coverage about the dedication:
1. Kearney was announced as the site of the plant in January 1969.
2. Three of the plant’s three forge presses were in operation when the plant opened. The forge presses were worth $100,000 each.
3. A single production line was in operation.
4. deWindt complained to Tiemann about the state’s 2 percent sales tax on manufacturing goods, saying it was a “high price to pay for coming to Nebraska.”
5. The plant’s annual payroll would be $2.5 million to $3 million.
6. Ford Motor Co. was the plant’s sole customer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.