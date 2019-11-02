BRENTWOOD, TENN. — National retailer Tractor Supply Company raised more than $967,000 for numerous state-level 4-H programs.
The company’s customers and team members raised the money during the Fall Paper Clover campaign on Oct. 9-20. The store sold paper clovers, the 4-H emblem, online and in store, according to a Tractor Supply press release.
The money will provide scholarship funding for youths in state-level 4-H programs within the states it was collected. The funds will provide learning opportunities in animal care, woodworking, government and networking practices.
The 2020 Spring Paper Clover program will continue in March. For more information, visit www.TractorSupply.com/4H.
