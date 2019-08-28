KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska Federal Credit Union opened its new full-service branch on Tuesday.
A University of Nebraska Federal Credit Union spokesperson said the Kearney branch at 124 W. 46th St. closed its doors Friday.
According to a company press release, the new branch at 208 W. 29th St. will continue to provide consumer and mortgage lending, which was only provided at the old branch. Additional services, such as cash services, instant issue debit and credit cards and a 24/7 drive-up ATM are available now at the new building.
Grand opening festivities will be Sept. 3-12. Event organizers will offer ice cream with all the toppings and prize drawings. A free lunch served by the NE Food Truck will be offered 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Sept. 12.
This expansion comes as part of the credit union’s vision to better serve all the University of Nebraska campuses. “The Kearney community has embraced us since we opened our loan center two years ago,” said President and CEO Keith Kauffeld. “Our Kearney members expressed a need for all your product offerings and we listened. We are happy to be here,” said Kauffeld.
The Kearney branch will be managed by Cheryl Montgomery. She is a resident of Kearney since 1976 who has 20 years of experience in the credit union industry. Montgomery has assembled team of six experienced staff members.
University of Nebraska Federal Credit Union was chartered in 1937 to serve the professors and faculty members of the University of Nebraska. Today, individuals eligible for membership include University of Nebraska faculty, staff, volunteers, students, alumni and their families.
There are two branches located in Lincoln and the one now in Kearney.