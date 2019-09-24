KEARNEY — Tacos and ramen.
The Mexican and Asian inspired dishes are the base to brothers Harley and Chris “Rico” Huryta’s menu at their new restaurant, US, in downtown Kearney.
The ramen and tacos are filled with chicken, pork or just vegetables. The ramen bowls also are served with a medium soft poached egg. Side dishes on the menu include refried beans and a seasonal salad.
The brothers’ casual dining restaurant will open at 5 p.m. Tuesday on the upper level of The Other Side bar at 15 East 24th Street. US will then be open 5-10 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
“What really interested us was Asian culture and Mexican culture just because of the complexities of both of them,” Rico said.
The buckwheat noodles and broth and corn tortilla shells work as vessels for other ingredients in the ramen and tacos, respectively, the brothers said. This allows Rico and Harley to add different fresh and seasonal vegetables to the dishes.
“You’re not going to catch strawberries in the winter time on our menu,” Harley said about the fall and winter seasons. “Now when it comes to collard greens and your root vegetables that love the cold, you’ll see that all over our menu.”
Harley said he and Rico cook with as many fresh herbs as possible and use dry spices from a chef-driven spice company for maximum flavor. Patrons will be able to taste a bit of Asian and Mexican spices in the ramen.
“There’s still going to be a little bit of that heat,” Rico said.
People will taste the heat in the tacos as well. The heat won’t overpower the dish, Rico said, but he and Harley want people to know that they are eating tacos.
“We’re going to have real depths of flavor,” he added. That flavor profile includes garlic, cinnamon and cumin.
The Hurytas have each worked in the restaurant industry for 11 years. Rico began working at the Cellar Bar & Grill in Kearney when he was 18. Harley began working in kitchens when he was 16.
Both men have worked their way up the culinary ladder. Rico’s latest work was at the Alley Rose in Kearney as the head chef. Until moving back to Kearney a year ago, Harley was a sous chef at Flower Child in Atlanta, Georgia.
As chefs, they crave the ability to create unique dishes.
“I want to take someone somewhere else with the food,” Rico said. “I want to bring them to an area of flavor that they didn’t think was possible.”
The Hurytas said they will continually experiment with the ramen and tacos. They currently braise pork and cook vegetables with miso paste for the pork and vegetable stocks, respectively. Rico said the broth, which is ladeled into the ramen bowls, cooks for about 12 hours.
Eventually, the Hurytas hope to serve made-from-scratch noodles and corn tortillas. Right now they don’t have the finances or space for it.
Rico and Harley also enjoy cooking and pickling different vegetables as they’re in season. And the brothers may eventually decide to add different protein, such as bison, to the menu.
“That’s why it’s ‘US.’ We’re trying to find our voice,” Rico said.
Right now, they’re using that voice to tell people that they can eat delicious food that is good for them and the environment. The Hurytas locally source organic vegetables and herbs from Candi and Dave Benge’s Little Town Gardens near Gibbon. They purchase antibiotic free, free-range chickens and eggs from Mellie May Poultry in Rockville, and hope to soon buy pork from a local producer.
Harley said he and Rico want to know how farmers raise their crops and animals.
“We want to be able to shake the hands of farmers,” he said. “I want to know exactly where our carrot is growing, and what is all surrounding the carrot and what the process is to growing this carrot. Same as, ‘What are you doing with this egg before it hatches into a chicklet, to raising it to full size?’”
The brothers visit weekly at the Gibbon farm with two eight-foot greenhouses. They sometimes pick vegetables or volunteer to weed the vegetable rows.
The Hurytas expect to waste as little product as possible.
“We understand that in the culinary world there is an absurd amount of waste that comes with operating a restaurant,” Harley said.
One way to save waste is to cook as many parts of the vegetable as possible. For example, the brothers cook not only a beet, but pickle the beet stems and serve them on their dishes.
What the Hurytas don’t serve, they will save in a container and send back to the Benges to use as compost.
Recently, the brothers made ramen and tacos for the Benges. The ramen included pickled beets as a garnish on the Soba noodles, braised pork butt, roasted butternut squash and a seared mini cabbage wedge. Candi said she would have never thought to cook her vegetables in this way, but she enjoyed the dish.
“I could hand them a box of vegetables and they just turn it into magic,” she said.
