KEARNEY — When members of the Putnam and Rodriguez families gather, a little shop talk is inevitable.
That’s because a good number of people in both families — 13 of them — are employed at Eaton-Kearney or have worked there in the past.
“I sometimes have to ask my mom not to talk about the factory,” said Anthony Putnam, whose mother, Maria Putnam, is a 25-year veteran of the engine valve and gear plant.
Anthony Putnam is a Marine veteran. After his discharge in 2004, he worked at several levels in the Kearney plant, from shop floor to supervision. Eaton helped pay for his college degree, and he now is a three-state regional sales manager for Eaton Hydraulics in Nebraska, Kansas and Missouri.
“I’m drinking from the fire hose,” Anthony said. He is continually memorizing pages of product name acronyms — those groups of letters that don’t spell anything but are the names of the hundreds of fluid conveyance and power motion control products manufactured by Eaton Corp.
The Putnam and Rodriguez families merged with the marriage of Anthony’s uncle, Doug Putnam, a gear press operator, to Nancy Rodriguez, the sister of Rey Rodriguez, who began working at Eaton just 10 months ago. Previously he had worked at West Pharmaceutical Co. and at the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center.
Today Rodriguez is a second shift supervisor at Eaton.
He’s upbeat about his employment and encouraged that Eaton works hard to develop its employees and gives them opportunities for advancement. “My job means security,” Rodriguez said. “I know the company isn’t going anywhere. They talk about a team and family atmosphere. Eaton is a big believer in trust.”
With almost 500 employees manufacturing engine valves and gears, Eaton also believes in safety. Rodriguez is a SafeStart instructor. He tells employees to stay alert to danger and recognize the signs they might be letting down their guards.
Eaton employees are taught to recognize when their attention to safety is likely to go down: rushing, frustration, fatigue and complacency. The company encourages team members to practice safety at the plant, but also take what they learn home to protect their families.
Maria Putnam has lived for 50 years in Kearney. She said she waited a few years after applying for work to be hired at Eaton. In the beginning she lugged and lifted her way up the chain of quality control. Today, she is a quality auditor, which means she’s one of the first lines of defense against defective product.
“My job is to catch defects before the valves get to the final inspector,” she said.
Some days she can sail along without problems, but when defects are detected, it means holding up the manufacturing process until the defective valves are sorted out and the cause of the defect is corrected.
“You never know when it’s going to happen,” Maria said. “Today and yesterday were pretty good days, so I have a good attitude about everything.”
The Putnams said the pay, benefits and opportunities speak for themselves. Anthony Putnam said Eaton helped pay for his education after the Marines. For Maria, her job at Eaton meant that her daughter received the operations she needed.
Rodriguez said that in five years he hopes to be in a position similar to his nephew, Anthony, with an opportunity to become a product line manager or plant manager.
Maria admits that it’s hard for the Putnam and Rodriguez families to get together without talking shop, but the opposite is true, as well. She said it’s also easy to talk about family when you’re talking shop. When she took a grandchild to the factory, it wasn’t long before the child noticed the friendly, family mood within the factory.
“He said, ‘Wow, grandma! Everybody knows you!’” Maria said. “Well, we’ve been here a long time. We’re like a family because we care about each other.”
