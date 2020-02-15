KEARNEY — A town like Kearney seems to be able to sustain dozens of different restaurants: some Kearneyite creations and some nationwide chains.
Venture farther away into towns with fewer than 2,000 people, the number of restaurants shrinks to the single digits. Those few restaurants typically are unique, locally owned establishments.
But one national chain seems to be a staple of the Small Town America landscape, with a name you may only associate with a metropolitan form of transportation: Subway.
Counting the seven restaurants in Kearney, there are 18 Subway restaurants within 50 miles of Kearney.
In some of these towns, there are “absolutely no other branded food options,” said Todd Carpenter. Except, of course, for Subway.
Carpenter is a business development agent for Subway and a franchisee himself. In his role, he recommends franchisees to be approved for Subways in 80 Nebraska counties, including the Kearney area.
Carpenter also owns five of the shops in Kearney, five in Grand Island, two in Hastings, and the shops in Ravenna and Minden.
“In these small towns, we fit a niche,” he explained.
One factor in the fit is the cost to open and operate a sandwich shop.
To open a McDonald’s, according to their corporate website, equipment and pre-opening costs range from $1,218,000 to $2,190,000. In addition, there is an initial $45,000 franchise fee paid to McDonald’s.
Subway’s franchise fees are one third of McDonald’s, at $15,000, according to a brochure from the company. Including that fee, the estimated total investment for opening a Subway ranges from $139,550 to $342,400.
Whereas fast-food restaurants that sling burgers and fries require griddles, range hoods and fryers. Subway’s requirements are more simple, Carpenter said.
“We just sell bread,” he said. “We cook bread, we make sandwiches ... The model just is really tailored for the small town.”
Carpenter added that whereas another fast-food restaurant might need to prepare large quantities of food that sits around and eventually may get thrown away, Subway’s “prepared fresh in front of the customer” approach means that food is only prepared when it’s going to be purchased.
“My shop doesn’t have to cook a lot of food and sit there waiting for hopefully a lot of customers to come in,” he said.
Another factor in the Subway model’s success is the portability of the food.
When looking at the feasibility of a Subway location, Carpenter says they examine the size of the town itself, but they also look at the county population.
“We’ve kind of proven that we can go to communities where there are 1,000 folks,” Carpenter said. “That’s the smallest town that we’ve succeeded in. We haven’t really went to too small of a town yet.”
Carpenter gave the example of Geneva. The town has just over 2,000 residents, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. However, Fillmore County has 5,500 people.
So, the actual footprint of serviceable area is larger.
“The rural customer is used to coming into town to get their groceries or their other needs. We can sell some sandwiches and ship them back out into the rural neighborhood,” Carpenter said.
Whereas a burger and fries may get cold on the 20-minute drive home, a sub sandwich can travel and still stay tasty.
“We do have that portable product that’s perfect in these rural areas where you’re going to do a lot of carryout business,” he added.
Carpenter also considers the restaurants’ products unique in many of the small communities they’re located.
When asked whether Casey’s sub sandwiches are a competitor to Subway, Carpenter stuck by the fact that at Subway, sandwiches are “our specialty.
“You can come in and you’re going to have a Subway employee and all they’re trained to do is sell a world-class sandwich,” he said, along with the fact that the sub always will be on fresh-baked bread, which Subway employees bake every four hours.
In addition to sandwiches, Carpenter said some locations have ice cream and pizza, which a small town usually won’t have.
Ravenna and Minden both offer Goodrich ice cream at their Subway locations. The Subway inside of Kearney’s Walmart now features Mama DeLuca’s pizza.
Carpenter also is looking to expand with Mama DeLuca’s in Arapahoe and Wood River.
“It’s cool how Subway has allowed us to expand on some of these small rural towns where there’s not much offered in the community,” he said, “and meet a niche in the consumer mindset.”
