KEARNEY — When Jack Wilkins moved to Kearney from Casper, Wyo., in 1975, he saw opportunities to design buildings for educational uses.
“I saw a void in educational design,” said Wilkins, whose first project after founding Jack D. Wilkins & Associates in 1979 was Stone Elementary School at 2430 Cherry Ave., east of Kearney.
This year, on the 40th anniversary of the architectural firm, Kearney has numerous examples of his firm’s architecture and that of the associates on which the Wilkins firm was built.
Among the most notable structures in Kearney are the Central Nebraska Veterans’ Home, which opened in 2018; the new Kearney High School, which opened in 2016; First National Bank, which opened at 2223 Second Ave. in 1998; and UNK’s Health and Sports Center, which has been the home of Loper basketball and volleyball since 1990.
Those structures are some of the most visible examples of the firm’s influence on Kearney’s architecture, but it is difficult to drive down any major street without seeing other examples of Wilkins’ designs.
“Our small clients are important to us, all of them,” said Jeff Hinrichs, the first architect to team up with Wilkins. As other architects joined the firm, it was an opportunity to expand the service area and develop a succession plan. Wilkins is about to enter its third generation of ownership.
Here’s how the succession has unfolded:
- 1979 — Jack D. Wilkins & Associates formed.
- 2002 — Jeff Hinrichs and Scott Stober become Jack Wilkins’ partners; firm renamed Wilkins, Hinrichs, Stober Architects.
- 2011 — Jacob Sertich becomes a partner.
- 2012 — Jack Wilkins retires; Hinrichs and Stober become managing principals. Kali Eklund becomes partner.
- 2015 — Joanell Staab becomes partner; firm renamed Wilkins ADP (Architecture, Design, Planning).
- 2020 — Anticipated retirement of Hinrichs and Stober. Eklund and Sertich will become managing principals.
Wilkins, Hinrichs, Stober, Sertich and Eklund gathered last week in the firm’s office in northwest Kearney to talk about the changes in their business. Like any company, technology has profoundly influenced architecture.
“Technology made things easier,” Sertich said, “but it increased the expectations of clients.”
Wilkins said that 40 years ago designing a project took place with pen and paper. “You could put the plan in the mail,” he said, and while waiting for the client to respond to the mailing, Wilkins said he could focus on other projects.
Eklund said that today project designs go out electronically, and “clients call us right away.”
In the mid-1990s the firm began using a computer for drafting. Today, Wilkins shows clients 3-D renderings of their projects using technology called Building Information Modeling, which makes it easier to visualize the look and functionality of designs.
While technology forces companies to adapt, Hinrichs said some old-fashioned principles have guided the firm. “The philosophy since we started is the client is always first, and do it with integrity.”
Winning repeat business is key because a large part of the company’s work isn’t new construction, it’s interior remodels and additions to structures the firm previously designed.
Wilkins said when he launched the firm in 1979, his first partner was his wife, Becky, who was the bookkeeper. Today Wilkins ADP employs 17, and it emphasizes employee satisfaction with flexible hours along with opportunities to expand skills and experiences working on new projects.
“We want to work with good people and stay in Kearney. To keep people happy, they want to work with innovative projects,” Eklund said.
Asked to list some of the watershed projects in the firm’s evolution, the group offered several examples:
- First National Bank: It stands at 22nd Street and Second Avenue, making it one of the most visible examples of Wilkins ADP’s influence on Kearney’s architecture.
- Central Nebraska Veterans’ Home: It employs individual residential cottages and other innovations, and, at $100 million, it is Wilkins’ most expensive project.
- Kearney High School: It attracts interest from educators at regional and national levels.
- Nebraska National Guard Chinook helicopter facilities at Grand Island. It was the firm’s largest project with the military and Wilkins beat other larger, more experienced firms to win the contract.
“We really did our homework and then showed we wanted it more. Those kinds of things have always helped us beat the larger firms,” Sertich said about the helicopter facility.
As the Chinook helicopter facilities illustrates, the Wilkins footprint extends beyond Kearney and includes structures with a variety of uses. In dozens of communities across Nebraska, buildings designed by the Wilkins firm house schools, gymnasiums, health care facilities, commercial enterprises, churches and other users.
In the early years the Wilkins firm served an area within 1 ½ hours of Kearney. Today, it’s four hours. Wilkins ADP recently has extended its work to include community colleges. The most recent is Northeast Community College in Norfolk.
Sertich said that Eklund’s background in interior design has become another area of opportunity.
“A watershed moment for the firm is when we decided to hire Kali because we didn’t have an interior designer on staff,” Sertich said.
Eklund is a UNK graduate who studied under Phyllis Markussen, a professor whose students have won national awards.
Markussen contacted the firm to recommend Eklund, but at the time the firm wasn’t hiring and the receptionist was telling applicants there were no positions.
Stober said that, luckily, he picked up the phone when Markussen called.
“The only reason I got the job is because Scott answered the phone,” Eklund joked.
Interior design and aiding community colleges with their needs seem to be natural growth opportunities, the group agreed.
Today, Wilkins ADP is the largest architectural firm from Lincoln to Denver, but it isn’t planning to open offices outside Kearney. Instead, its leaders intend to continue upholding standards established 40 years ago: providing continuity, retaining a great staff, winning repeat business and working with integrity.
