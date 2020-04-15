KEARNEY — Williams Cleaners closed its Kearney location on April 3 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. All remaining clothing items will be transferred to its Grand Island location after 3 p.m. Wednesday.
The distance from Williams Cleaners’ main plant in Lincoln contributed to the company’s decision.
“We’re two hours away from Lincoln, and the store has slowed down a lot, and it just isn’t running out there,” said Amber Winter, office manager at Williams Cleaners in Grand Island. “We did everything that the CDC had recommended as far as distancing and keeping surfaces clean and keeping staff protected. But we can’t risk employee services two hours from our main location.”
The dry cleaning business, which was located at 3901 Second Ave., in Kearney opened in May 2018 and had experienced good customer flow before the pandemic hit, according to Winter. It previously was known as Liberty Cleaners, which was a family-owned business founded in 1918.
After Liberty Cleaners was acquired by Williams Cleaners, the name was changed to Liberty Cleaners - Powered by Williams Cleaners. The name change was meant to help the community in adapting during the transition period.
Now, plans are in place to assist customers through this new transition period.
“We’re attempting to keep as many stores open as we can,” Winter said. She said the Kearney location would be open 10 a.m.-3 p.m. today for inventory pickup. “We’re doing the best we can to move all of the store’s inventory out, so anything leftover will be transferred to the Grand Island store.”
Another Kearney dry cleaning business is prepared for extra work as a result of Williams Cleaners’ decision.
“I spoke with the owners of Williams a week and a half ago and talked about this,” said Steve Holt, the owner of Modern Cleaners & Drapery. “We’re just carrying on as we normally do, but it’s just going to increase our volume. They just wanted to give us a heads-up as a courtesy.”
Holt said Modern Cleaners & Drapery has no intentions of closing and will be open during their normal hours while continuing to follow CDC guidelines.
Modern Cleaners & Drapery, 3811 Central Ave., Suite C, is a family-owned business in Kearney that was founded in the 1940s. Holt purchased the business from his parents decades ago and has been operating in the same building since 1987.
Despite the circumstances, Williams Cleaners will continue to support its customers.
“We just wanted to let everybody know in Kearney that we appreciate their business, and being a part of the community was a great opportunity for all of us to continue servicing Kearney’s dry cleaning needs,” Winter said. “We apologize for the inconvenience, and we hope that maybe down the road we can help you guys out again.”