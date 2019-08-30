KEARNEY — Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Premier Real Estate of Kearney has welcomed Brandon Yaw as a licensed Realtor.
Yaw grew up near Bassett in northeast Nebraska and has spent considerable time in Kearney since 1994, Berkshire Hathaway Managing Broker Wendy Kreis said.
Yaw returned permanently to Kearney with his wife Michole in 2008 to raise their family. He has two sons and a daughter: Trepper, 18; Escher, 10; and Finley, 1.
Yaw has spent the last 16 years of his career in the wireless industry. During that time, he held roles in leadership, business development, performance support and most recently held the position of business area sales manager for U.S. Cellular, a Fortune 500 company. His prior responsibilities included sales and leadership training of more than 120 associates, negotiation and execution of private and government contracts, and an intense focus on client satisfaction and loyalty while achieving superior results.