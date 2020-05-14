BERTRAND — Shawn and Tricia Young originally planned to open a bakery in downtown Bertrand.
They purchased the former senior center building with the intention of fixing it up. When they learned someone else intended to open a bakery in town, they changed their plans.
Instead, they turned the location into Young’s Thrift Store.
After buying the building in 2018, the Young family worked a little at a time to fix it up. They removed the stucco walls, the tile ceiling and the flooring. They relocated the restroom to the front of the business and removed the kitchen. Exposed brick, wood floors and ceiling give the thrift store an open-air, modern look.
They previously sold fireworks at the location. When Tricia’s father, Kenny Lane, passed away in September, they had the idea to start a thrift store. Tricia’s mother, Bonnie, moved from their home in Atkinson to a smaller home in Loomis.
“My father-in-law passed away, and my basement was full. She moved down to Loomis so she downsized quite a bit,” Shawn explained. “We thought why not open a thrift shop? Well, then it just kind of exploded.”
“This is something more year-round than temporary like fireworks,” added Tricia.
It is also an easier career for Shawn, who has been diagnosed with sarcoidosis, a condition that causes an abnormal collection of inflammatory cells that form in the lungs, skin or lymph nodes. He previously operated the trucking company, Young Transportation, but the thrift store has been less physically demanding for Shawn. He also sells portable buildings.
“I can do the computer work. I can do the sales. I can do that,” he said.
Shawn still is able to hit the road in a city bus he purchased. He uses the bus to pick up donations and will travel 50-75 miles around Bertrand.
“We take A to Z, preferably good (condition). We have gotten some not so good, but we try to repurpose it. We try to put screws in it or paint it,” said Shawn.
Since beginning the business in March, the thrift store quickly filled up with donations, and they are using the basement for storage.
“We have so much inventory right now from donations. We don’t have space. We are going to get a building out in the back,” Tricia said.
Some of the most popular items are collectibles and antiques, and Shawn posts videos on Facebook to feature new items they’ve received. Opening during a pandemic has posed its challenges, but the store never closed. The Youngs wash and disinfect all the donations, continually clean the store and have signs encouraging social distancing. If a customer wants to shop but doesn’t want to come when there are other shoppers in the building, they can set an appointment and the Youngs will close the store down at that time. They also do curbside pickup.
“We have some people that want to shop but they won’t come in the store. I put stuff out front,” Shawn said. “If you see something on Facebook that you want, I can take credit card over the phone or local check.”
The Youngs hope to eventually have a grand opening. Their favorite part of the business is seeing the unusual things that people donate. There is a John Deere coin bank that has been donated that Shawn has been eying for himself, and they claimed a chocolate fountain that was donated.
“We had to test it out,” Tricia said with a laugh.