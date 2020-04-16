KEARNEY — In honor of poetry month, Brad Aaron Modlin, Reynolds Endowed Chair of Creative Writing at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, answers five questions about poetry:
1. Could you start with a list of ways to be deliberate about creating poetry?
Modlin: If you want to create poetry — maybe for the first time — think about how much you may enjoy exercising or learning the guitar. At first any practice may feel a bit awkward, and the guitar strings may hurt your fingers, but the more times you show up, the more you enjoy it. Fill up a page a couple times a week — actual paper feels less official and therefore freer — and enjoy the words that pop up. Nobody’s watching.
In class, I like to set a timer. With only a few minutes to scribble, students can’t waste time thinking, “Is this idea any good?” or “Am I too tired or busy to write today?”
Find a favorite poem: Check out poets.org, poetryfoundation.org, or hear a visiting poet reading on campus. Then ask yourself why you like this poem. Read it each time you sit to write your own poetry.
You may think every poem has to speak about Love, or The Ineffable Beauty of the Whole Natural World, or The Meaning of Life, but that is a lot of pressure. Instead, in the evening, try writing a poem limited to only the events and objects of that day.
2. When you sit down to write a poem, do you have a specific goal in mind?
Modlin: The last line of a poem is almost always the most important. It’s the beginning of the echo. As I write, the last line becomes clearer within the fog. My goal is often finding the last line—one worth echoing—and then creating the poem that belongs to it.
Writers like Jenny Boully say the goal is to communicate to one specific person. She has a beloved she is secretly often writing to—even if they never read it. Tracy K. Smith wants to give herself time in her life to pause and think through a complex question.
Whatever our goal may be, we have to be open. If your goal is to make spaghetti, you boil water. Then, if you’re a culinary expert like me, you open a jar of Ragu. You meet your goal, and your dinner tastes exactly as expected.
Poems aren’t spaghetti. They are far more fun. You can write a hundred poems and never get bored — if you let each take you somewhere you weren’t expecting. Maybe one of our best goals could be that of contemporary poet Jericho Brown: to make “every line a surprise.”
3. Considering all the aspects of poetry, what is the most important thing for beginners to remember?
Modlin: If we all bought our groceries with handwritten poems, we’d feel pressure to write quickly. (We’d also become very wise and sensitive to the human condition.) But the truth is we have time. I’d encourage beginners to take it. Return to your poem a month after you first draft it. Then two months. How does it look different to you? Does the world look a bit different to you? Let that texturize your poem. If you’ve been writing in the meantime, you may be a slightly better poet than you were.
4. How important is form in poetry?
Modlin: Form can be a challenging game. Some people first start writing poetry because form calls to them. They want to test themselves: Can I write an actual sonnet? Pounding out the iambic pentamer on my kitchen table? Others may put “form” in quotation marks, creating a challenge like writing in normative syllabics, in which every line has, say, seven syllables. Others may say, I want each stanza to start with a color.
If it gets your pen moving across paper, it’s a good thing.
Is it important? Not if you don’t want it to be. I’d estimate 95% of poems today do not use a fixed form.
5. Many people associate poetry with rhyming words. How important is rhyme and wordplay in a poem?
As with form, many poets today write jaw-dropping poems without a single rhyme.
Rhyme or form can force you to pretzel in interesting ways. If it’s interesting, then it’s important. If it makes you like writing, then it’s important.