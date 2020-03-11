KEARNEY — As an actor, Maximus T. Wohler always felt drawn to historical plays.
“Seeing something based on Jean-Paul Marat and the Marquis de Sade, that really struck with me,” he said. “I also find the French Revolution to be interesting in itself.”
After deciding to audition for one of the lead parts of the drama, written in 1963 by German playwright Peter Weiss, Wohler, a University of Nebraska at Kearney student majoring in theater, began researching the life of the Marquis de Sade.
“I wanted to go for this role,” Wohler said. “I wasn’t suiciding for this role, which means I wouldn’t take anything else if offered. I would have been fine with any role, but this is the one I was mainly shooting for. So I researched who he was; what sort of deeds he partook in during his life.”
Wohler also researched the last half of de Sade’s life, while he was imprisoned in an asylum in France.
“That was a lot of research on my part, months before we even auditioned for the roles,” he said. “I had to take into account who this person is, psychologically, who would he be physically, at the time the show takes place.”
Using that research, along with his stage experience, Wohler landed the role of the Marquis de Sade in the drama “The Persecution and Assassination of Jean-Paul Marat as Performed by the Inmates of the Asylum of Charenton Under the Direction of the Marquis de Sade,” usually shortened to “Marat/Sade.”
The play, presented by University Theatre at Kearney, opens at 7:30 p.m. today and continues through Sunday at the Miriam Drake Theatre in the Fine Arts Building on campus. General admission tickets are $10.
Wohler plays this historical figure as an aging man, 50 to 60 years old, and overweight.
“I had to take those things into account,” he said. “The physicality lent itself to the voice that I would use. With someone being a little more corpulent, I tried to make my voice a little deeper. Since I can’t make myself bigger, I figured I would make my voice bigger to compensate.”
Wohler sought to make the character almost alluring yet frightening and off-kilter.
“Our sound designer, Ally Fricke, told me that my walk on, alone, at the start of the first act, was just weird enough that she could tell there was something off with me,” Wohler said. “That let me know that I was doing the right thing.”
“Marat/Sade,” set on July 13, 1808, uses a play-within-a-play approach to stage philosophical dialogues between Sade and French political theorist, physician and scientist Jean-Paul Marat. Sade directs a play with the inmates of Charenton Asylum taking the roles.
While not a musical, the play contains songs and a live band on stage.
“The band is meant to be there in the show,” Wohler said. “Those instrumentalists are patients from the asylum, just conscripted into a band.”
Instead of advancing the plot, the music summarizes the action — something commonly found in German theater during the 1960s.
Wohler feels that audience members should have a grasp of the historical events to better understand the production.
“They don’t need to know the full ins-and-outs, but they need to know some of the key players to know how things turned out,” he said. “That’s the biggest part; to know what happened with the French Revolution. The reason I say that is that this show almost feels like a regret letter from the Marquis to the people of France.”
Wohler considers the second act of “Marat/Sade” to be the most powerful.
“For my character, the first act starts out very monotonous,” he said. “I’m supposed to be playing a very melancholy man, someone who is observing these things on stage as they are happening, and just taking a passive view. I join in a few times but in Act II, things really start to begin. The Marquis goes from this melancholy character to someone who really starts to exhibit his troubled feelings and regret about prior actions.”
Wohler describes his character as a brutal man, someone who enjoyed inflicting — and receiving — pain.
“That is out of character for who Sade is at the start of the first act, but when the second act rolls around, I think he tries to relish in who he was,” Wohler said.
By the time the play ends, Wohler feels that Sade’s letter of regret did not go the way he planned, something that can easily happen while looking back on life events.
Wohler especially considers the beginning of the second act as a highlight of the drama. He points out a particular twist to the action of the play, punctuated by the musicians on stage who play an unexpected piece of music.
“There’s a strange juxtaposition between the musicians and the actors on stage,” Wohler notes. “Pay attention to what occurs there.”