KEARNEY — Jody Madaras wanted to re-create the type of shows used to entertain troops during World War II.
“The ‘All Hands on Deck’ show is an authentic, WWII big band roadshow and radio broadcast, something akin to Bob Hope’s USO shows,” Madaras said. “The audience will see four star performers who sing and dance and harmonize and tell jokes — taking the audience back to the year 1942, a time when our country was fully united.”
The show also includes a nine-piece big band orchestra, the type of band that Les Brown and the Band of Renown toured with starting in 1938.
“During the second act, the audience is in for a real treat,” Madaras said. “We change the stage around a little bit and turn it into a live radio broadcast where the audience becomes the studio audience. It’s a very fun, patriotic evening of theater.”
Madaras, who created the production and also stars in the show, modeled “All Hands on Deck” after the 1942 Hollywood Victory Caravan, a two-week cross country tour that raised funds to support the Army and Navy Relief Society.
“All Hands on Deck” will make a stop in central Nebraska for a 7 p.m. show March 6 at the Merryman Performing Arts Center. The performance is part of the Merryman season. Tickets start at $35.
The USO shows often featured big-name entertainers in an effort to sell war bonds.
“And sometimes the audience would even get to meet these classic American film stars after the show,” Madaras said. “We do that, too. We usually come out into the lobby after the show and we sign autographs and talk to folks about the show and the songs we sang.”
For Madaras and the other performers, making sure the audience enjoys the show is the most important aspect of “All Hands on Deck.”
“It’s important that we’re singing from our hearts about a country that is special to us and means something to all of us, the greatest nation on the face of the earth,” he said.
Madaras used the title “All Hands on Deck” to symbolize the effort that citizens had during the war years.
“That’s a naval term, ‘all hands on deck,’ which meant that everyone on the vessel comes up to help,” he said. “We need everybody’s help. In the show, the songs we sing and the harmonies and the skits and the classic radio commercials, they’re inclusive of everyone.”
That inclusiveness brings great pride to Madaras and the cast.
He created the show in 2007 wanting to say “Thank You” to members of the Greatest Generation.
Madaras writes about the show in the program notes: “We are reminded every day that our country has challenges. Our songs and deportment all focus on patriotic unity, our “Can Do!” spirit, and what’s right about our country. For younger generations, this show offers a glimpse into our nation’s future. For the senior generations, it offers a trip down memory lane to the best of times. Ultimately, I simply want everyone to leave the theater feeling a little bit better and happier about our country.”
Both sets of Madaras’ grandparents loved the music of the 1940s.
“Whenever I would go over to their houses to visit, they would always have Benny Goodman and Glenn Miller records playing on the AM radio station or sometimes they would pull out the LPs of Tommy Dorsey and Frank Sinatra,” Madaras said. “The joy and the fun of those lyrics just kind of rubbed off on me. Years later as a professional actor and after years working on Broadway, I decided that if I’m going to create a show, I want to create a show that means something.”
He looked for songs that have changed the lives of people.
“This is a great nation,” Madaras said. “American classic pop songs that everybody knows — how can you not have a good time with that?”