KEARNEY — Director Alison Gaines thinks about a concert of holiday music the same way she considers a gathering of friends for Christmas: The more the merrier.
“We’re going to start off with an instrument intro to warm up the orchestra before the choir gets there,” she said. “We’re performing two of the five ballet movements from the opera, ‘Faust,’ by Charles Gounod.”
The next piece in the holiday concert, Johann Sebastian Bach’s Christmas Oratorio, will include the voices of the University of Nebraska at Kearney choir. Gaines said she will have to work hard to make room on stage for all the members of the choir and the symphonic performers — but with music this complex, the performers all need to be able to see her, and, most importantly, hear each other.
“They all need to be physically close to each other,” the director said. “The choir will mix with the audience during the sing-along later in the concert but that wouldn’t work with the Bach piece.”
Central Nebraska audiences can share the holiday spirit with the Kearney Symphony Orchestra during its Holiday Concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Fine Arts Recital Hall in the Fine Arts Building on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. Admission is $10. Student tickets are free.
Gaines’ love of Christmas music served as an introduction to a love of classical music.
“A lot of loving Christmas was loving Christmas carols,” she said. “And that brought me to classical music. I was so interested in those carols that I began to look at other music. What else did Bach write?”
In addition to her duties leading the symphony, Gaines teaches at the university and performs in many venues across the country.
She believes the role of music at Christmastime strengthens the bonds that form during the holidays.
“It brings people together and lets them enjoy each others’ company,” she noted.
In addition to collaborating with the UNK Choirs, Gaines will feature student performers from the university String Project, a music education program that pairs beginning elementary string players with university students who wish to pursue teaching as a career.
“I always have a lot of collaboration in the concerts,” Gaines said. “In this case I feel that it’s a parallel to bringing lots of artists together — and bringing friends together at the holidays.”
The String Project students will provide the sound of toy instruments in Edmund Angerer’s (1740–1794) “Toy Symphony.”
Another highlight of the concert features a work by former Kearney Symphony Orchestra director Ron Crocker. “’Tis the Season,” a holiday medley, starts with familiar carols and then explores other lesser known holiday songs.
In working with so many performers on stage, Gaines knows that listening is as important as playing.
“There’s always a danger that the orchestra will overwhelm the choir,” she said. “John Petzet, the new choral director, mentioned this and I said we just need to keep telling the orchestra to play softer. When the choir is there, it’s all about them. Little by little, we’ll just bring the sound of the orchestra down.”
Gaines understands the key word: Balance.
“That’s one reason why they put everyone in a semicircle around the director,” she said. “It’s not just for the visual aspect and it’s not just for them to see me but for me to evenly hear them. And some stages have dead spots — and some have live spots. During our first rehearsal we found a live spot. Turns out that the piano was in a live spot because it sounded like a piano concerto.”
During rehearsals, Gaines sometimes steps back into the seating area to listen to the orchestra.
“That’s a good thing to do because it forces the players to listen to each other,” she said. “Ultimately, that’s what makes a good ensemble — not watching, but listening.”
