KEARNEY — Amanda Hegg, part of the Marian Langan Memorial Young Leaders Program at Rowe Sanctuary, understands the importance of habitat when it comes to birds of central Nebraska.
“One of the main projects I’m working on at my position at Rowe, which continues through March, is ‘Plants for Birds,’ which falls under Audubon’s broader initiative of bird-friendly communities,” she said. “It’s trying to help people understand how to make urban environments more friendly for birds. The focus of ‘Plants for Birds’ is to promote people to establish native plants within their communities.”
Native plants provide a better continuum for birds, avoiding a sharp contrast between habitats for birds in urban and rural settings.
“Urban environments don’t support a very broad diversity of bird species,” Hegg said. “By planting native plants within your community, you can support different bird species that would typically be limited because you’re not providing the habitat they evolved with.”
Native plants encourage pollinators and other insects that birds need along with opportunities for nesting.
Hegg, along with Cacey Wilken based at Spring Creek Prairie, will create a weekly Facebook post, “Native Plant of the Week,” through the growing season. A new post goes up at 3 p.m. each Thursday.
Wilken also is part of the Young Leaders Program.
Establishing native plants sends a message to birds.
“Basically you’re just welcoming them into your community by providing habitat for them,” Hegg said.
She hopes to focus on the message that urban environments and native habitats are not mutually exclusive.
“We should be providing that continuum for birds so that they’re not isolated within their riparian habitats along the Platte River,” Hegg said.
Birds provide what Hegg calls “ecosystem services,” a phrase used in environmental science to describe the benefits that humans and birds derive from coexisting.
“Within urban environments birds can give us cultural benefits anywhere from having birds songs to seeing beautiful birds flying around you,” she said. “They also provide a lot of management benefits such as pest and insect control within urban environments along with seed dispersal.”
Scientists often look to birds as environmental indicators.
“They can provide you an idea of habitat quality,” Hegg said. “If you’re only seeing a few bird species, that probably means that something in your ecosystem is off balance. It means that you need to pay more attention to it.”
And native plants also create habitat for small animals, insects and pollinators.
“Pollinators are absolutely essential for Nebraska’s crops and prairies,” she noted. “The prairies in Nebraska are some of the last remaining native prairies and grasslands on this planet. Supporting birds in urban environments also supports them in surrounding environments.”
To better understand the best native plants for individual areas, Audubon created a native plant database as part of this program. For more information email nebraska@aududon.org or call 308-468-5282.