KEARNEY — Trails & Rails Museum will honor the history of Kearney with the annual Wagons West event on Saturday.
In a previous interview Broc Anderson, community engagement director for the museum, talked about the founding of Kearney.
“An event like Wagons West helps to explain where we’ve come from and how we came along since 1873,” he said. “It’s weird to think that it’s been almost 150 years ago. Our museum is on the property of the Mormon Trail. People came with their handcarts on their way west.”
The annual Wagons West celebration usually features music and events on the grounds of the museum. Due to health restrictions, the museum plans a reverse parade, an opportunity for patrons to stay in their vehicles and drive past re-enactors at the museum. Admission to the event, scheduled for 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, is free.
To participate, patrons should drive to the museum at 710 W. 11th St. but enter on 10th Street, traveling north on the museum’s access road and exiting with a right turn on 11th Street. The staff will provide goody bags to the first 300 children.
The annual Buffalo County Stampede Half Marathon/10K/5K planned for Sunday will now go viral. Participants can run any route they choose before Sunday to qualify. Racers need to use a fitness tracker and email their run or walk activity to the museum by the end of the day on Sunday. For more information visit Trails & Rails’ website at bchs.us.
This race qualifies for the Kearney Race Series through Kearney Park & Rec.
The website for the Trails & Rails Museum also features a series of weekly history lessons for children. Topics include pioneer life, historical photography, pioneer crafts, Kearney’s role in the war effort during World War II and profiles of central Nebraska artists.