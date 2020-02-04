KEARNEY — Rascal Martinez will bring his high energy performance and wide-ranging play list of rockabilly, folk and country favorites back to Kearney 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28 for a “sock-hop” celebrating leap year at The Archway.
“The dance floor will be open or you can just enjoy the music,” said Archway event coordinator Jill Epley. “Either way, Rascal Martinez is always fun and we thought a ‘sock-hop’ theme would be perfect.”
The event is co-sponsored by The Archway and Peterson Senior Activity Center. Tickets are $5 and may be purchased in advance at either location or online on The Archway’s website at Archway.org. Space is limited so the sponsors encourage purchasing tickets in advance.