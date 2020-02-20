KEARNEY — Jennifer Homan creates artwork that reflects the beauty of Nebraska’s skies.
“I have two directions that my work has taken,” she said. “Initially I started out by making an environmental statement about the interruption that man has created on our landscapes. All of the pieces show some impact. Even though they are very beautiful, there is some distant farm lights or headlights or roads; talking about how it is almost impossible, at least around here in Buffalo County, to find a place where you can look up in the distance and not see the interruption from man.”
The second direction the Kearney-based artist has recognized in her work comes from the affect of her paintings on viewers.
“Most of my paintings have taken a turn and are less about the land and more about the sky,” she said. “Over the years, without being aware of it, it began more sky and less land underneath. I realized that the sky is so healing.”
Homan will talk more about her work during “Jennifer Homan: Nebraska’ Boundless Skies,” part of the Collection Connection series, at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Museum of Nebraska Art. Admission to the event is free.
“Skies are so healing; they are always there for us,” she said. “They change every day. Just this morning I woke up and looked out the window as the sun was coming up. There was that moment where the sky had that amazing, translucent electric blue with a little sliver of the moon.”
While driving her daughter to school, the artist noticed the beauty of the sunrise.
“It changed within 30 minutes and then, after I dropped her off, the sunrise was gone,” Homan noted. “If nothing in your life is certain, the skies will be.”
In her artist statement she writes: “The original intention of my work was to protect and preserve our Nebraska landscape. In order to do so, I felt compelled to create an awareness — maybe even provoke an awareness — of the human presence on our rural Nebraska landscape. I attempted to capture the beauty in the ordinary in hopes that the viewer would feel compelled to preserve our prairies and protect our horizons from light pollution and urban sprawl.”
Homan uses pastels to create her artwork. She originally worked from photographs.
“When I started doing landscapes I worked more from photography,” she said. “Now I’m not relying on the photographs because I know what is accurate. Over time I’ve learned what a cloud can do and what it will look like. I can pull more from my imagination now.”
As an artist, Homan understands the effect of humans on the land and, in a way, she mourns the loss of pristine environments. Yet she also understands that our impact means we have communities, homes and a way of life that allows us to thrive.
“I came back to Nebraska some 20-odd years ago,” she said. “I had a lot of places where I could go and study the skies and photograph them. Now those places are gone.”
That tension between the natural world and the effects of humans fuels her work.
She writes: “By pointing out the beauty in the ordinary, I came to the realization my pieces have a dual purpose. Unintentionally, I have come to understand my paintings evoke universal feelings of restfulness and rootedness. My work breeds familiarity. I so frequently hear, ‘this piece reminds me of...’ Forever changing and often taken for granted, our Nebraska skies are always there.”
As for the healing quality of the skies, Homan acknowledges both the practical and the aesthetic qualities.
She writes in her artist statement: “All of us coexist under the same sky. We are cradled by the earth, and the earth is blanketed by the sky. Clouds protect us from the heat of the sun, and rain gives life and heals the land from drought and fire. The gift of a colorful sunset creates joy and brings hope of a fresh tomorrow. Even the darkest skies contain multitudes of color, movement, life and hope with the promise of a new and unique sunrise. When we look to the heavens, we are given a beautifully ordinary gift.”
At her presentation, Homan plans to talk about the healing aspect of the sky as well as how she creates the images. The pastels she uses contain pigment and a binder.
“I don’t use a paint brush. I use the chalks and my fingers. I work on a sanded board that is coated with a texture that will grab on to the pigments. I’m going to bring a small piece I’m working on and let people touch it and smear it if they want. I can also fix it later.”
As an artist, Homan hopes to inspire others to take a moment from their stressful lives and she added, “To find comfort in the land and sky which surrounds us all.”