KEARNEY — During the years, artist Martha Pettigrew lost count of the number of bronze pieces of art she has created.
“I have no idea,” she said. “I don’t even know how many originals I’ve done. And a lot of them are in editions of 75 or 100. I have no idea of the number. I wouldn’t say ‘thousands’ until I started to count them, but I’ve made a lot.”
Her background in art and her skill in working in metal sculpture gives her a keen insight into the process of creating 3D work.
When it comes to expressing a feeling of motion, Pettigrew notes the difference between implied motion and real motion.
“You can’t actually create motion in sculpture unless you’re making a mobile,” she said. “People say that a piece ‘moves’ or has ‘motion,’ well, it might have the idea of motion but it’s not going to move. You can do things with the composition in a sculpture that makes it look like a moving piece, but the piece is not actually moving.”
Some artists excel at creating the illusion of movement in a static piece of art.
“I wouldn’t say that there is any one specific way to give a piece the look of movement,” she said. “It just depends on the artist.”
Pettigrew will give more insights to the creative — and engineering process — of creating bronze statues during the next MONA Showcase at 7 p.m. today at the Museum of Nebraska Art. The monthly series, presented by the museum, October through March, features talented visual and literary artists, followed by conversation, art viewing and refreshments.
ARTreach coordinator for MONA, Russel Erpelding, also will present a talk about the current exhibit, “The Lundeens: A Divine Collection.”
Admission to the event is free.
To create a sculpture in bronze, artists usually begin with clay.
“You can do a lot of things quickly with clay,” Pettigrew said. “And once you get a mold of it, you can do additional editions. You make the original once and then you make more copies of it. That’s another nice thing about bronze.”
Creating a finished piece takes great skill and talent, from the artist through to the technicians at the foundry. She calls them artists as well.
“It’s a very expensive process,” Pettigrew said. “When the piece leaves my hand and I take it to the mold maker, it goes through the hands of about 12 people. They are all skilled at what they do. It’s very expensive to do the process because they don’t make any mistakes.”
Except when they do make a few mistakes.
“And that’s the nice thing about bronze,” she noted. “If a weld mark shows, they can go back in and chase over that weld with metal and make it disappear. A lot of these big pieces are done in sections and they have to weld all that together.”
When a section warps, the technicians must use sledge hammers to correct the problem.
“They are very skilled people so it’s a very expensive process,” Pettigrew said. “When people ask, ‘Why is bronze so expensive?’ Well, there’s a reason.”
Another aspect of sculpture that intrigues Pettigrew deals with the simple laws of physics — humans can’t see the entire piece at once.
“It’s a three-dimensional thing,” she said. “As you move around, you see different aspects of it. It’s just a ‘thing.’ It’s neither good nor bad. If you could see everything at once it would be against all laws of physics, I’m sure.”
