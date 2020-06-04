KEARNEY — Former Kearney author Kassandra Montag plans to bring her novel, “After the Flood,” to life during a Zoom event at 7 p.m. Monday.
Presented by Kearney Public Library, Montag will read from her book and answer questions. Fans can purchase signed copies of Montag’s 2019 novel through the author’s website.
Sarah Haack, reference librarian at Kearney Public Library, organized the event. While current events mirror some of the conflicts in Montag’s novel, Haack said she scheduled the Zoom event before the COVID-19 shutdowns began in mid-March.
“We have some questions we prepared in advance for the part of the discussion of the book after the reading,” Haack said. “I will ask her a few questions and moderate the discussion.”
Participants need to register for the Zoom event by noon Friday.
In a previous Hub interview, Montag talked about the influences that led her to write “After the Flood.”
“It originally came from a dream I had,” she said. “I had been living in the Netherlands, which is a country that has dealt very seriously with flooding and really has sought to adapt to the very real threat to society. I had moved back to Omaha after living in the Netherlands for a year. I was pregnant with my first child.”
In a dream, the ocean followed her all the way from the Netherlands into Nebraska.
“So this dream of a global flood, of this wave of water coming across the entire country, it was a very specific dream,” Montag said. “In this dream I’m standing in an attic space where I had a bedroom. I had one hand on the window as I was watching the water coming towards me and the other hand on my pregnant belly, thinking of my child, wondering how to protect my child in this very dangerous world.”
The story, set a century in the future, details the struggle by a young mother to find her lost child in a world where climate change has caused the oceans to flood, only sparing a series of mountaintops.
“Myra and her young daughter, Pearl, join a large ship searching for a safe haven,” Montag said. “Along the way she finds out that her oldest daughter, Row, who was kidnapped during the flood, is being held captive up north. Myra deceives and convinces the crew to head north in an effort to rescue Row. That decision and that deception changes the fate of everyone.”
The Zoom event on Monday will allow readers to learn more about how the author developed the story.
Montag studied at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. Her postgraduate studies included a master’s degree in English literature. Her poetry and short stories have been published in “Prairie Schooner,” “Mystery Weekly” magazine and “Midwestern Gothic,” among other journals and periodicals.
She feels pleasantly surprised at the success of the book.
“As for the reason for the success, I wonder if it is because I’ve had unique influences that give the reader a different experience,” Montag said. “I have a background in poetry so that leads to a more literary style at times.”
She also included action and strong characters in her novel.
“It reads a little like an adventure tale,” Montag said. “That comes from my childhood influences. I loved stories of adventure, drama and faraway places. I think it might be a combination of different influences.”