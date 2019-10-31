KEARNEY — After studying cognitive science, Kelly Luce felt dissatisfied with the outcome of her data.
“I was interested in consciousness and what makes humans behave the way we do,” the writer said in an interview from Knoxville, Tenn., where she lives. “I found that I was actually a really bad scientist because I would get my data back from experiments and I would say, ‘Oh, this is good. This is telling the story I thought would be true. But if I could just tweak it, it would tell an even better story that felt even more true.’ That doesn’t really fly when you’re in science.”
Luce turned to writing as a way to discover truth.
“It turns out that making up stories can actually feel more true,” she said. “Writing stories is a way of organizing experiences. Life is chaotic without neat beginnings and endings. But when you write a novel or a short story, you can pick and choose what goes in there — and highlight the meaningful moments. You have more control over how that meaning gets created.”
Luce will travel to Kearney to talk about her work when she appears as part of the Reynolds Visiting Writers Series at 7 p.m. Nov. 14 at the Museum of Nebraska Art. Admission is free.
Luce sums up her work by saying, “There are a lot of ways in the world to get at truth.”
Fiction allows her to create a world and a situation that uses elements of real events to make sense of the world.
Luce set her first book, “Three Scenarios In Which Hana Sasaki Grows A Tail,” published in 2013, in Japan. Farrar, Straus and Giroux published her next book, “Pull Me Under: A Novel,” in 2016, set in Japan and the United States. She acknowledges a sense of place in her work.
“I think I’m a very place-obsessed writer,” she said. “My first two books are set in Japan. I lived there for a few years and I was very inspired by the culture. The culture comes out of landscape and environment. My current novel I’m working on is set in northern California where I lived for about eight years. I always knew I would write about that area. It’s an absolutely beautiful area but I knew I wouldn’t be able to write about it until I left.”
Luce believes that putting distance between her current life and a former residence helps her better identify the qualities she may overlook at the time.
“I need some distance in order to let things come into contrast a little; let some parts rise up in my imagination and some parts fade away,” she said. “And those things that rise up and stay with you, I think, make for the best stories and the best description.”
At her appearance, presented by the Reynolds Visiting Writers series, associated with the University of Nebraska at Kearney, Luce plans to present segments of her current novel.
“I really enjoy university visits and meeting with students,” she said. “They often surprise me. They are close readers, they are really smart and they make great observations pointing out themes or ideas I didn’t really know I was putting in there. It’s always wonderful to meet a bunch of young people who are really into books and into writing.”
Luce plans to attend several classes where she hopes to see some of the writing by students.
“It’s always exciting to me to know that this tradition continues despite what the news says about books dying and the illiteracy of youth,” she noted. “And it’s fun to put on the writer suit and get up there and talk to people. Writers and artists wear lots of different hats. I edit, I’m a mom now and I do a lot of different things. I don’t often get to put on my writer suit, unless I’m on a book tour, and talk about craft and talk about story with people who really are specifically there to talk about that. It’s always rejuvenating to have that part nourished.”
