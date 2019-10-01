KEARNEY — As a director, Samuel Ratzlaff considers “Barefoot in the Park” an original reality show.
“There’s so much you can relate to in this play,” Ratzlaff said. “This is not just a romantic comedy. There’s real substance and depth to these characters — and the dialogue is very witty and sharp, but so realistic and relatable. It’s not a farce in anyway but it’s what I like to describe as ‘Hilarious Reality.’”
The director and his cast try to explore the highs and lows within the play.
“Sometimes people miss that because the first disagreement in the show is a real downer,” Ratzlaff said. “But that first week is such ‘heaven’ at the same time. That’s something we try to explore as a cast. The actors are very talented and easy to work with — and ready to take a new angle on the play.”
Kearney Community Theatre presents “Barefoot in the Park,” a comedy by Neil Simon, opening Thursday and continuing through Oct. 13. Tickets for the show are $18.
Simon wrote the play in the early 1960s. It opened on Broadway in 1963 and ran for four years. In 1967, Simon adapted the script into a movie starring Robert Redford and Jane Fonda as newlyweds, Paul and Corie.
“They have a new apartment and this brings a major conflict, because, as you know, sometimes you move into a new apartment and you realize a few things aren’t working,” Ratzlaff said. “They glossed over this when they showed us the apartment. Oh, great, there’s a drip. OK, now all of our clothes in the apartment are soaking wet.”
Ratzlaff can relate to that kind of stress.
“I can remember that happening to me,” he said. “This is a slice-of-life comedy. It happens over a short amount of time.”
The director draws parallels between the couple’s relationship and the apartment.
“There’s a little bit of grace, there’s a little bit of sacrifice,” Ratzlaff said. “If you’re willing to work at it and invest some hope, you can really make it work. Same thing with the apartment as their relationship.”
Paul, a young attorney, looks at life from a practical point of view. His free-spirited wife, Corie, believes in spontaneity. Although passionately in love, the couple approaches life differently and they often clash on how to cope with challenges of everyday life.
“For me, it’s a story of sacrifice and hope — and making things work,” Ratzlaff said. “The more you work for something, the more you enjoy it because they have to ‘fix’ this apartment.”
When it comes to humor on stage, the director works hard to make the laughs work.
“There’s an old saying, ‘Comedy is serious business,’” he said. “For me, this show is so much about timing and having a good tempo. You can get a laugh on almost every line within the show’s three hours because Simon writes so beautifully. But the trick is to sell it in the reality, where it is based — and that gets the bigger laugh in the end.”
Ratzlaff noted that the script still makes him laugh.
“The cast finds and brings new things to the show during each rehearsal,” he said. “They are always exploring. When you have actors who are committed like that, the comedy never gets stale. And the other actors laugh at each other. It’s really magnificently written.”
With opening night so close, the director hesitates to make big changes to the show. Instead, he works with the cast to refine the production.
“We’ve had quite a bit of rehearsal time and we’re close to the end,” he said. “I’m still encouraging people at the last second to try changing an approach or try taking a different beat; something that brings a different nuance to the show. That way they can keep their creative process flowing. We don’t want it to be mechanical. We want the cast to be fresh and new for every performance.”
