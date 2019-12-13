KEARNEY — Like voices, brass, organs and joyful choirs, handbells are a beloved sound of Christmas.
They are celebrated in beloved Christmas carols like “I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day,” “Ding Dong Merrily on High” and “Carol of the Bells.”
This Christmas season, bell choirs of four Kearney churches — First United Methodist, First Lutheran, First Presbyterian and Holy Cross Lutheran — presented their traditional Christmas bell concert 7-8:30 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Merryman Performing Arts Center in Kearney.
The concert featured holiday music, both sacred and secular, performed by choirs, ensembles, duets and soloists.
Elsewhere this Christmas season, Jubilant Bells, the adult bell choir at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, will play at the Light Tour Dec. 14 at Yanney Heritage Park, and at 2 p.m. Dec. 21 at Hilltop Mall, all in Kearney.
Bells play an important role in worship not just at Christmas, but throughout the year.
Handbells play the second Sunday of the month, from September through May, at two Sunday services at First United Methodist Church. They play at the 8:15 a.m. blended service, and again at the traditional 11 a.m. service.
At First United Presbyterian Church, Gloria Dei, a bell choir of about 25 people of all ages, plays the first Sunday of the month. It’s directed by bell director Angela Wright, who also is music specialist for grades K-5 in Kearney Public Schools.
Bells are a key part of the music program for all ages at Holy Cross, too. Music director Jolene Berke directs four bell choirs: the Ring-a-Lings, for grades K-2; Ring Us Up to Heaven, for grades 3-5; Kampanes for grades 6-8; and Jubilant Bells, for high school students through adults.
“Bells are a great way to introduce people to church music who don’t have musical experience, or who have limited music experience. People always think of piano or organ music in church, but we have bells, too,” she said.
“Each bell choir player is responsible for just one or two notes, so you don’t even have to read music to participate. If you have a lower bell, for example, you just see your one note on the bottom line, and just play that. It’s a great introduction to music and a great refresher course.”
At First Lutheran Church, the Chancel Bells ring at services one Sunday each month from September through May. “So much can be done with handbells all through the year. The bells can be used to enhance the reading of the Scripture or can be used to announce the Scripture,” said Natalie Radcliffe, worship music coordinator at First Lutheran Church.
No matter when or where bells are played, the ringing is joyful.
