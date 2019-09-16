KEARNEY — Writer Nancy Horan likes to start her novels with events that present a series of questions in the minds of her readers.
“There are so many things to take into account when writing the first chapter,” Horan wrote in an email interview with the Hub. “Both of my books begin with the main character finding herself in a dilemma. That introduces questions into the reader’s mind. Will she get out of this mess? And how? And by the way, how did she get into this situation in the first place? There are many ways to write a novel and that is only one way to open.”
The Kearney Public Library Foundation and Kearney Public Library will present a reading by Horan as part of the sixth annual One Author Kearney series at 7 p.m. Tuesday at The World Theatre. Admission is by free ticket available at the library.
A book signing will follow the presentation.
Horan published her first novel, “Loving Frank,” in 2007. The story chronicles a little-known chapter in the life of legendary American architect Frank Lloyd Wright, and his client, Mamah Cheney. “Loving Frank” remained on the New York Times bestseller list for more than a year.
“I write about real people and real events in history, so I will talk on Tuesday about my experiences in doing historical fiction, about how much I hew to the facts and how much I invent,” Horan said.
“Under the Wide and Starry Sky,” a Today Book Club pick and one of the Washington Post’s top fiction books of 2014, explores the unlikely relationship of Robert Louis Stevenson and his spirited American wife, Fanny Van de Grift Stevenson.
A New York Times book review by Susann Cokal said the novel “shows how love and marriage can simultaneously offer inspiration and encumbrance, especially when the more successful partner believes that, as far as artists go, ‘a family could tolerate only one.’”
The One Author Kearney brings well-known writers to central Nebraska with the goal of connecting readers and writers.
“I am really looking forward to coming to Kearney and getting to know some of the people,” Horan said. “You are obviously a town of avid readers if you have an annual book event. There are thriving book festivals happening in small towns all over the U.S. I think it is because people are hungry to talk about ideas in a way that enlarges us all.”
The event also benefits Waterbridge Outreach, a nonprofit, grassroots organization that seeks to support mobile libraries and clean water and sanitation projects in developing countries.
“Your One Author series is a chance for me to connect to a whole new group of people around a range of ideas,” Horan said. “And it’s special because it benefits Waterbridge Outreach, a wonderful organization that brings books and clean water to children around the world.”
