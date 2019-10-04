KEARNEY — The Kearney band Blue Plate Special will entertain at Saturday’s pregame tailgate before the University of Nebraska at Kearney takes on Northeastern State at 2 p.m. at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium.
The Loper tailgate party will be noon-2 p.m. in front of Cope Stadium.
There will be games for kids and beverages for adults.
