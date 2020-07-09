KEARNEY — Greg Tesdall and members of Blue Plate Special maintain a varied and deep catalog of music for one simple reason: “Because we’re old,” Tesdall said. “We know a lot of songs.”
The band formed around Kearney-based singer/songwriter Mike Adams and evolved through various names, including Tassel and Get Off My Lawn.
“When Mike passed away, everyone who played in some combination with him got together to perform at Cunningham’s on Wednesdays during their 6-9 p.m. social hour,” Tesdall said. “We decided that a good name for the group was Blue Plate Special. We were just having fun with the name.”
In this version, Tesdall performs with Terry Sinnard, Craig Link and Mick Johnson. The four core members frequently perform together in other various Kearney bands as well.
Blue Light Special will take the stage for a free performance at the Harmon Park Sonotorium at 7 p.m. Sunday as part of Concerts in the Park presented by the Kearney Area Arts Council.
“Anything is far game,” Tesdall said in regard to the band’s repertory. “We like to focus on vocal harmonies with a variety of music.”
After almost four months of the COVID-19 shutdown, Tesdall knows what he has been missing — live audiences.
“I’ve been planing music at home for the last several months, but there’s something about playing in front of people that makes it different,” he said. “At home I just don’t have the same feeling if there isn’t some kind of connection with the audience and sharing on stage with the other musicians. I’ve watched videos of musicians sharing music from their homes but for some reason it doesn’t do anything for me.”
The audience brings something to his performance that helps give life to the music.
“It’s a reciprocal thing,” Tesdall said of the dynamic of the audience and the performer. “If you’re not listening to my music, it doesn’t exist for me.”
As an artist, Tesdall, who plays mostly woodwinds, recounted stories about how his music affected audience members.
“Some guy stopped me in South Dakota,” Tesdall said. “He worked for public TV. He was the cameraman for a concert we did. He came up to me and said, ‘That first part of the song you played, I’ve remembered it all these years. At the time I could hardly do my job holding that camera.’ It was pretty cool because I didn’t think anything about it while we were playing.”
Months without live music makes it all the sweeter for musicians like Tesdall.
“Audiences want to get out and listen to live music,” he said. “They want to have a little bit of normalcy. And interestingly enough, we’ve played these songs maybe 240 times but the other night we played as a group, it was like playing something that was totally fresh. It was so much fun. It was a learning moment for us to appreciate the little things that we have forgotten.”
As a musician, Tesdall understands how music can mirror values and important themes.
“I hope that people get it; that art is a reflection of everything you live through,” he said.
“And we have a good excuse if we forget the lyrics of a song. We can just say, hey, we’ve been quarantined for three months.”