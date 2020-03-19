KEARNEY — Jim Reese observes the world from the perspective of the consummate outsider, an observer who wants nothing more than to find a seat at the table.
The essays in “Bone Chalk,” a memoir published in 2019 by Stephen K. Austin State University Press, navigate the author’s awkward years. By his own account, the awkwardness started early in his life and never left him. Whether recalling his fascination with Kelly, one of the cool kids with a 16-inch Mohawk at his high school, or accidentally ramming his employer’s garage with a tractor, Reese strips away the pretense in these essays, exploring the rural life of the Midwest.
Reese currently teaches English at Mount Mary College in Yankton, S.D. Even in academia, the writer sounds as if he expects the ax to fall at any moment, believing that all of his experiences amounts to nothing more a misguided attempt to fit in.
In his first essay, “How to Become a Regular,” Reese sets the scene in three short, concise sentences: “Picture Main Street. Pick-ups in a row like a used car lot, Chevy vs. rusted Ford. Tootie’s Chicken full of farmers sitting at round tables, clean overalls and all.”
Most of the collection features short, choppy prose, detailing narrow topics that paint a full picture of his struggle to find a place in the world. On some of the shorter pieces, Reese locks in on a very strong voice. He uses syntax, punctuation and rhythm to help fill in the pencil sketches of his characters until you can almost anticipate their next good ol’ boy utterances.
He describes Vernon, a low-life dude in Reese’s hometown of Omaha who supplied beer to the underage author and his buddies as “skinny as hospital toilet paper.” The portrait of Vernon takes the reader on a dysfunctional ride that feels too familiar, while at the same time charts frighteningly new territory. While we learn that Reese never really finds acceptance in his various circles of relationships, we can also appreciate the front-row seat to these often bizarre events and characters.
When the author settles down for longer essays such as “Grandpa, What’s It Like to Kill Another Man?,” he tends to eschew his quick character sketches for a more in-depth look at the influential people of his life. Reese writes: “My grandfather is a man more fully present and alive than most men I look up to and learn from. I look up to him because he listens to me. It’s crucial to know you are being listened to as you try to learn and, like I’ve heard from elders so many times before, broaden your horizons. I never knew I owned a horizon, but I guess I do as much as the next guy.”
After asking what Reese calls “the million dollar question” about his service in the military, the question of the title of the essay, he writes about his grandfather: “That evening, he leaned in, looked me firmly in the face and said, ‘We didn’t have a choice. We did what we were told to do.’ He stared at me for about 15 seconds and then broke down into tears.”
“Bone Chalk” includes essays that feature central Nebraska.
“My Life as Willy the Wildcat” recounts Reese’s career as the mascot for Wayne State College located in northeast Nebraska. The highlight of the essay features a trip with the football team to the University of Nebraska at Kearney to face the Lopers. Hungover from a pregame party the night before, Reese downs a couple warm beers before heading to the stadium to perform as Willy the Wildcat. This long essay delights with details of the authors continued attempt to just be one of the regulars, even as a spectator to the game declares, “I think Willy the Wildcat is drunk.”
At times “Bone Chalk” feels like a scrapbook of events in Reese’s life. His three lists of Midwest bumper stickers reads like a collection of one-liners. Once you’re heard/read them, they tend to lose their power. Quotes like “Keep honking. I’m reloading” and “This year I got a new gun for my wife. Good trade, don’t ya’ think?” add little to the understanding of Midwestern life.
A better chronology of the essays would help as well. Reese sets one essay between the “1980s and the 1990s.” Readers must pick up cues from the text to determine a solid time frame of the events.
The short and tight profiles can often satisfy readers in a voyeuristic way, but thankfully Reese juxtaposes longer pieces like “Never Talk to Strangers — 12 Years in Prisons and What Criminals Teach Me” into the mix, giving his readers accounts of fully realized characters. The “12 Years in Prisons” refers to his work with inmates at San Quentin and other institutions where he helped them turn their experiences into literature.
As for the art of the memoir, Reese sums up his approach in the acknowledgment section where he writes, “Sometimes the characters are amalgamations of various people. Most importantly, the things that moved me to spend years researching and writing are about discovery, not display.”
It also helps that he lists a strong influence from Nebraska writers: Ted Kooser, Don Welch, Bill Kloefkorn, Jonis Agee, Matt Mason, Sarah McKinstry-Brown — all names that connect Reese, and this powerful collection of essays, with the people and land that stretches from the bluffs of the Missouri to the high plains of Wyoming and Colorado.
Whether Reese borrowed the rusty pickup from his neighbor or stole it for a joy ride, it’s hard to turn away when he opens the door and invites readers to ride shot gun through this collection of essays.