KEARNEY — Libraries offer more than just books.
“This is a place where people can come and experience lifelong learning, whether it’s from books or movies or even a book club,” said Kearney Public Library director Matthew Williams. “People can gather and express opinions in a civil way.”
That exchange enriches our community by making room for different ideas.
“And libraries are moving toward more hands-on experiences, whether it’s working with computers or crafts or knitting,” Williams added.
One service, “Book a Librarian,” allows patrons to get help from a staff member on a variety of topics such as on in-depth instruction, an introduction to the library’s catalog or beginning research on a topic requiring databases. This service, by appointment only, usually lasts about 30 minutes.
The library also presents concerts of music, classes on art activities and writing workshops with authors.
Nebraska author Jonis Agee will meet with aspiring writers during a two-hour workshop April 20. On the same day, Agee will present at the annual Book Club Festival.
Events for children range from storytime to film screenings to arts and crafts projects. Audubon Nebraska will present the Wild Experience Room on Feb. 29 offering family-friendly nature activities with live animal demonstrations.
For more information call 308-233-3282. For a complete schedule, visit www.kearneylib.org or stop at the library at 2020 First Ave.