KEARNEY — Kearney’s three Rotary clubs will join Sunday to bring a special showing of the film “Breathe” to The World Theatre, 2318 Central Ave.
The award-winning film, to be shown at 2 p.m., is the story of a man who contracts polio at age 28. Instead of staying in the hospital, his family devotes their lives to helping other polio patients.
The film won Heartland Film’s Truly Moving Picture Award. Admission is $5.
The showing is part of an effort to bring an end to polio. World Polio Day on Oct. 24 was established by Rotary International to commemorate the birth of Jonas Salk, who led the first team to develop a vaccine against poliomyelitis.
