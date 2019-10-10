KEARNEY — The Nebraska State Quilt Guild will bring together quilters, vendors and instructors to celebrate the art of quilting on Friday and Saturday at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds.
“Threads Across Nebraska” will feature workshops, a display of more than 150 projects, a master quilter and a chance for participants to gather and network during the 15th annual event.
“We have three classes this year,” said event organizer LeAnne Killion. “One is organizing your sewing room with Sandi Griepenstroh. She will show how she has her sewing room organized and also give some ideas on how to start organizing your own room.”
Another vendor, Lora Kennedy, will present a class on quilt design.
Sign up for Kearney Hub daily news updates
“Threads Across Nebraska” will bring together more than 1,000 quilt enthusiasts during the two-day event, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. General admission is $7. Ages 4-12 are admitted for $4.
Killion expects at least 20 vendors to attend the event.
“If you ask a question, especially in a place like this, you’ll have someone who is willing to give you an answer,” Killion said. “You’ll always find that with quilting people. I was walking through the quilt display at the Nebraska State Fair and I heard someone ask, ‘I wonder how they did that?’ I answered, ‘Well, they probably did it this way…’”
“Threads Across Nebraska” will also include Peg Pennel as the featured quilter. Based in Ashland, the fiber artist uses photographic images of nature and animals from her world-wide travels with her husband as the basis for her quilting work. She also emphasizes color in her pieces.
Pennel has won more than 250 ribbons and awards, both nationally and internationally, for her fiber work.
As for the thousands of Nebraskans who make quilts, Killion understands their desire for self expression.
“In the past, people might have said that there’s nothing else going on so they can stay home and work on their quilts,” she said. “That’s not a reality anymore. I suppose people get an interest in quilting from their family or their friends. Nebraskans are just good, down-to-earth people, and quilting is a good way to express their creativity.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.