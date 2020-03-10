KEARNEY — Acclaimed Celtic fingerstyle guitarist Jerry Barlow is a virtuoso musician, a warm and accessible performer, and a world-class storyteller, and he’ll perform at 7 p.m. March 17 at Kearney Public Library, 2020 First Ave.
Barlow’s repertoire is composed of a synthesis of traditional music from the British Isles and his own original Celtic-inspired compositions, according to a KPL press release.
In concert, Barlow brings the songs alive by sharing the history, legend and humor behind the music. Light refreshments will follow the free performance.
KPL invites the public to “join us for an evening of music to warm the heart, soothe the soul and lift the spirit!” according to the press release.