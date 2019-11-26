KEARNEY — Christmas in Ireland feels different than the way we celebrate the holiday in this country.
“The identity of Christmas has changed so much,” said tenor Michael Londra in an interview from his home in Iowa. “My Christmas in Ireland is a very small Christmas. Because Catholicism was the foundation of the country, all of that has changed. Ireland is a very progressive society now, very modern, very liberal in a way. But it has this core identity that is Christian in origin.”
Londra considers Christmas music as story songs.
“They are very vivid,” he said. “I get to sing a good few of them. I’ve written a lot of them over the past 20 years of touring, so we sing a lot of these pieces as well.”
Londra will stop in Kearney for a live holiday show of festive stories, songs, tunes and dance from the heart of Ireland. The former Riverdance singer will take the stage at 7 p.m. Dec. 6 at The World Theatre at 2318 Central Ave. with a four-piece band and a world champion Irish dancer.
Tickets are $30.
“For me, there are those great standards that people here in America might be sick of, I don’t know,” the singer said. “I try to give them a new life. A lot of my songs are story songs, music that’s connected with the stories I tell about how we celebrate Christmas.”
Londra enjoys taking those standard holiday songs and giving them a touch of Celtic tradition.
“We interpret songs differently than you guys do,” he said.
Originally from Wexford, Ireland, Londra, 54, now lives in the heartland of this country. He calls himself “Iowa-ish.”
“I’m based in Ames, Iowa, which isn’t much bigger than Kearney,” he said. “I’m from the southeast corner of Ireland, a small town called Wexford. If you close your eyes and imagine what it looks like, it looks exactly like that. It’s a very nice place right next to the sea.”
His accent remains because he travels so much, visiting his home country about five times a year.
“If I went home and had an American accent, my father would give me a thick ear,” Londra said. “It wouldn’t work well for me to go home sounding like a Yank.”
In 2001 on Broadway, Londra took the role of the lead singer in a production of Riverdance. More than 8 million fans have watched his YouTube performance of the Irish classic, “Danny Boy.” On public TV, his PBS special, “Beyond Celtic,” aired nationally more than 400 times.
Londra’s current tour, “Celtic Yuletide,” draws strongly on his heritage.
“We know how to laugh and we know how to cry,” he said of his ancestors in Ireland. “Nobody is better at being miserable than we are. We celebrate emotion. We’re not very good at talking about our emotions, but there is something very emotional about our art and culture that connects to some very basic levels.”
The musician identifies the chord structures and the emotional themes of his country’s music as powerful ways of connecting audiences with the culture of Ireland.
“We’ll even sing about death,” Londra said. “’Danny Boy,’ that most hackneyed of songs, is about death. The words are spoken by somebody who is lying in a grave, speaking up to somebody who is crying over him. There’s something very basic and elemental about that. It makes you think about the person who is closest to you in your heart. It’s very raw.”
Londra cites an Irish funeral as an example.
“Funerals in Ireland are fantastic. You almost have to get a ticket to them,” he joked. “We celebrate that kind of keening, the processing of terrible emotions, usually with a pint of Guinness and a lot of laughter. I think it connects the music to something very basic.”
