KEARNEY — A day of low brass music for students will end in a concert of students and professional.
“We’re having a guest artist perform,” said Nathan LeFeber, band director at Kearney High School. “Cory Mixdorf, the trombone professor at the University of Arkansas, will be the guest artist. I met him while I was in Germany playing with a group called Eurobrass. We became friends and I invited him to Kearney to do some work with my students and to play a recital.”
The event features master classes as well as a rehearsal for a performance at 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Merryman Performing Arts Center at 225 W. 22nd St. Admission to the concert is free.
“I’m going to play a couple pieces and then Cory and I will play a trombone duet together,” LeFeber said. “And then all the participants in our workshop will play a trombone ensemble piece together.”
Sign up for Kearney Hub daily news updates
Mixdorf has performed widely with groups including the Chattanooga Symphony Orchestra, Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, Atlanta Ballet Orchestra, Symphony Orchestra Augusta, New World Symphony, Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, Richmond Symphony Orchestra and the Georgia Brass Band. He also has toured with the Jack Daniel’s Silver Cornet Band.
“As with all great musicians, you have people who are great musicians but not such good teachers; and you have really good musicians who are really great teachers,” LeFeber said. “Cory brings a really great personality and a great way of relating to people — and actually connecting with the students to teach them.”
Mixdorf has teaching experience at Georgia State University, Vincennes University, Indiana University and St. Ambrose University.
“I’m really excited to have my low brass students get a chance to work with him so they can learn something from his teaching style, from his approach to music in general,” LeFeber said. “It won’t be, ‘Hey, let’s just listen to this guy play trombone because he’s amazing.’ They’ll also be able to connect with him on a meaningful level.”
Learning to play the trombone takes a certain amount of musical knowledge as well as the ability to find the correct pitch.
“Every instrument has its challenging parts and its parts that are more on the easy side,” LeFeber said. “The challenge to playing the trombone is wherever you put that slide, a note will come out, whether it is in tune or out of tune. You really have to train yourself on where to put the slide and how to set your embouchure — how you hold your lips to play the instrument — to get the right pitch to come out at the right time.”
LeFeber said beginning students spend a lot of time learning how to create the correct pitches.
“The trombone is one of the few instruments that has the capability to play perfectly in tune, all the time. Essentially you’re playing with your tuning slide so you can tune it on the fly. But that’s also a tall order; that’s a challenge. Sometimes you tune it on the fly but you don’t get it 100 percent right.”
LeFeber compares the trombone — at least in the way it operates — to a string instrument.
“Where ever you put your fingers on a string, you get pitches or quality of pitches that differ,” he said. “Between that aspect of the trombone — and the timbre of the instrument — it closely resembles the human voice. You can be very expressive with it and it’s fun to listen to.”
LeFeber understands that not every student will find a profession in music. He also recognizes that learning musical skills helps young people in many ways.
“Like a lot of things in life, music requires attention to detail,” he said. “Whether you’re a doctor, a nurse, a news reporter or a musician, you’ve got to be able to focus on the details. The more we can get kids to focus on the little things, the more it helps them in all of the areas of their lives, to be excellent in what they do, whatever they choose to do with their lives.”
And working together as an ensemble also teaches life lessons.
“We strive to emphasize to the kids in our band program the aspect of working together as a team, where the sum total of the parts is greater than the individual,” LeFeber said. “The second trombone part to a band piece is not particularly interesting. But when you hear the second trombone part together with an ensemble, it can really be a magical experience. That’s what we try to help our students understand.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.