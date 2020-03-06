KEARNEY — Cody Diekhoff keeps close to his roots.
“My band’s pretty new,” he said in an interview from Chicago where he now lives. “I’m typically a folk singer, singer/songwriter and storyteller. The band is new so we’re still trying to figure out what genre we are, but somewhere between Americana, country, folk and rock ‘n’ roll, I suppose.”
Diekhoff laughs at how comfortable that place feels.
“I mean, we’re definitely a rock ‘n’ roll band but we really base everything we do around the songs I’ve been writing for this record and the records that came before that,” he said. “You’ll hear a lot of songs with Midwest roots to them, packed with a little bit of a punch.”
Performing as Chicago Farmer and the Fieldnotes, Diekhoff will perform 7 p.m. Sunday at the World Theatre. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door.
The band travels with guitars, bass and percussion.
“Our drummer, Cody Jensen, plays drums and occasionally he will play the piano and the mandolin while he is also playing the drums.”
As he put together his band, Diekhoff looked for musicians with wide ranging skills.
“That really helps me out,” he joked. “I only had to hire three guys to make a five or six piece band. It’s all about economics and music for me right now.”
In his song writing, Diekhoff strives to find an authentic voice and to explore his world with his craft.
“The most important thing is to be honest and to really try something new, try to venture out and do something I haven’t written about or done before — while still keeping my roots about me at the same time,” he said. “I grew up in a small town called Delavan, Ill., which has a population of about 1,700 people. That’s definitely my roots; that’s where I started, from a long line of family farmers.”
The songwriter wanted to branch out and gain new experiences. He moved to Chicago to pursue his dream.
“I’m always trying to look at new things in a different way, while keeping in mind my small town roots,” Diekhoff said.
On his website, he writes about creating music for “the kind of people that come to my shows. Whether in Chicago or Delavan, everyone has a story, and everyone puts in a long day and works hard the same way. My generation may have been labeled as slackers, but I don’t know anyone who doesn’t work hard — many people I know put in 50-60 hours a week and 12-hour days. That’s what keeps me playing. I don’t like anyone to be left out; my music is for everyone in big and very small towns.”
Diekhoff reflects the rural/urban divide of his home state, starting with his stage name, Chicago Farmer.
“After I played every bar and restaurant and garage in my hometown, which wasn’t many, I had the dream to move up to Chicago and start a band,” he said. “That’s really what Illinois is; Chicago and then the rest of us. There’s that I-80 divide, north of I-80 and south of it and they are really two different worlds. I’ve been fortunate and proud to live in both and write songs in both places — and to call both home.”
As for storytelling, Diekhoff uses both his music and the time between songs to connect with the audience.
“When I play solo, I tend to ramble quite a bit,” he said. “I love to tell stories when I’m on stage by myself. I learned some of that from performers like John Prine. I think it’s that Midwestern sensibilities, whether it’s one of my friends telling a story about what he did on Friday night, you know, something crazy, or my grandfather at the dinner table telling me a story about something he did way back when. I’ve always been intrigued by hearing stories. I try to put that out in my songs, too, to try and mix it up a little bit.”
Thinking on his feet, engaging an audience — these skills come in handy for a folk singer.
“There are so many folk singers out there that we have to switch it up in order to connect with an audience,” Diekhoff said. “At my first gig I played for four hours in my hometown. I think I had nine songs; two Creedence Clearwater songs, a couple Johnny Cash songs and I had my own songs. To get paid, I had to cover the four hours. I started rambling and telling stories to fill the time to get my dinner and my money.”
Diekhoff sees performers like Prine, Arlo Guthrie and Todd Synder and feels empowered to tell his own story through music and storytelling.