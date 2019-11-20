KEARNEY — A Christmas Mission Market will be held 9-2 p.m. Saturday, and 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Sunday, at First Presbyterian Church, 4511 Sixth Ave.
It will feature booths from Ten Thousand Villages, featuring handmade products from around the world; the Jubilee Center, with quilts and handmade products; Cafe Justo’s fair-trade coffee, olive wood Christian products from Jerusalem, and Frontier Soup mixes, many of which are sodium- and gluten-free.
Ten Thousand Villages benefits the Kearney Habitat for Humanity. Jubilee Center benefits the Jubilee Center. Cafe Justo benefits coffee farmers in Latin American countries. The olive wood products benefit workers in Jerusalem. The soup benefits the First Presbyterian Church youth group and its mission work.
The event is being held to raise money, make a positive effect on people’s lives and create awareness, according to First Presbyterian interim pastor Nancy Tuma.
