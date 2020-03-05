KEARNEY — Building on four generations in the circus world, Cindy Migley must walk a tightrope of beloved traditions versus exciting innovations designed to bring new audiences to her show.
“People will notice all the new acts along with elephants and tigers,” she said from her office in Sarasota, Fla. “And audiences will see a great dog act that came in in the finals in ‘America’s Got Talent’ this year. We have the motorcycles in the globe, you know, the thrill act where they’re riding inside the globe. We’re doing a lot of thrill acts because that seems to be what the new generation of kids like the most.”
A high-wire act, clowns, jugglers — Migley knows that she must compete against many different types of entertainment to draw an audience to her show, Circus Spectacular.
Tehama Shrine of Kearney will present Circus Spectacular in two performances at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds. General admission is $15.
Migley’s grandparents, John Gutierrez and Jovita Cardenas, came to the United States in 1918 and produced circus shows in California, New Mexico, Arizona and Colorado. All of the couple’s nine children joined the family business. Migley’s father and mother met and fell in love at the circus.
In 1977, Migley and her husband started their own show, continuing for 12 years until they stopped to raise a family. In 2002, Migley returned to the circus life.
After so many years seeped in the traditions of the circus world, Migley still knows what draws audiences.
“It’s the last form of live entertainment where you can come and see a two-and-a-half hour show for all ages,” she said. “You can bring grandma, you can bring the teenagers and you can bring the little ones. Where else can you take the entire family and see a live show like this with 14 different acts?”
One segment, the BMX performers, exemplifies how new acts can attract new audiences.
“It’s new to our circus,” Migley said. “I always said, ‘That doesn’t belong in a circus.’ But we put these two kids out there — who come out with their street clothes, their BMX bikes and two ramps — and they tore the house down. And when I asked the people as they left the circus what they liked the best, the parents said the traditional acts but the kids said, ‘BMX, BMX, BMX.’ The BMX boys went over so big.”
The desire to find new acts and to refine her show allows Migley to thrive in the world of entertainment.
“We’ve had to change from a traditional circus and step up a level to the new generation of kids and what they want to see, to keep up their interest,” she noted. “If we would have kept the circus ‘old-school,’ we would have lost them.”
Despite the newer aspects of Circus Spectacular, Migley still enjoys the traditional parts of the show.
“My favorite thing is the production numbers, the opening of the show, with the girls doing their aerial acts,” she said. “It’s because I’m more involved with that part of it. And I like the juggler because he’s so amazing.”