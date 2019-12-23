HOLDREGE — Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District provide free eagle watching opportunities at its J-2 Hydroplant south of Lexington and below Kingsley Dam at Lake McConaughy starting this weekend.
Viewing at J-2 — near the intersection of county roads 749 and 750 — and the Kingsley site will be 8 a.m.-2 p.m. local time on Saturdays and Sundays through the Feb. 29-March 1 weekend.
The best viewing time typically is early in the day.
There will be hosts at both sites. A limited number of binoculars are provided, but visitors are encouraged to bring their own viewing equipment.
Groups may visit the sites on weekdays, but must make arrangements in advance by calling CNPPID’s Holdrege office at 308-995-8601 or Kingsley Dam at 308-284-2332.
CNPPID has provided eagle viewing opportunities at J-2 since 1988 and at Kingsley Dam since 1990.
At both sites, eagles are attracted to fishing opportunities in the open water below the power plants, particularly when area rivers and lakes are ice-covered.
However, several factors influence the number of eagles present on any given day, including weather, ice coverage on area bodies of water, how many eagles are wintering in the area and whether the hydroplants are operating.
Get more information at www.cnppid.com/eagles or by calling 308-995-8601.
