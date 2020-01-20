COMSTOCK — Organizers of the three-day Comstock Windmill Festival have announced entertainers for 2020.
The three-day festival will run June 11-13, and eight national artists will perform in the canyon surrounded by windmills near the small town of Comstock, population 94.
Festival promoter Henry Nuxoll of Comstock said businesses within 100 miles of the small Sherman County town benefit from the festival.
“When you can get four gals from California to fly to Denver and rent a camper to come to Comstock, that is economic development, especially when they come back three years in a row,” Nuxoll said.
On opening day Mark Wills headlines with classic songs “I Do (Cherish You),” “Jacob’s Ladder” and “Don’t Laugh At Me.” The energetic Jason Pritchett and local favorite Sheila Greenland will open the festival that day.
On June 12 the popular Chris Janson tops the lineup, performing songs like “Good Vibes,” “Drunk Girl,” “I Can Fix a Drink” and “Buy Me a Boat.” Allie Colleen will perform June 12 for her first time at the festival, as well as rising star, Nebraska’s own Lucas Hoge.
The final day features Logan Mize with “Something Just Like This,” “Life’s a Party” and “Only in This Town.”
Opening that day is Chevel Shepherd, winner of season 15 of NBC’s “The Voice.” Josh Gracin will come to back to Comstock singing “There’s a Rumor Going Round.”
Beer tent bands will be announced at a later date.
The Windmill Festival will be at the original location where it started in 2000 with upstart Brad Paisley. Since its inception, the festival has hosted more than 25 CMA award winners.